Breaking

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A woman in her 40s who died following a shooting in Barham has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A woman who died following a shooting at a Barham house has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A woman in her 40s who died following a shooting in Barham has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A woman in her 40s who died following a shooting in Barham has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police were called to reports that a woman had been shot inside a property in Barham, near Ipswich, shortly before 4.45am on Sunday, May 3.

On arrival at the premises, officers discovered a woman, aged in her 40s, had suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, and died a short time later.

It is believed that Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was a German national, worked as a corporate solicitor and had children.

Uniformed police officers and forensics attend the scene of a shooting at a house in Barham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Uniformed police officers and forensics attend the scene of a shooting at a house in Barham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 51-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.