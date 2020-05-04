Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones
PUBLISHED: 11:31 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 04 May 2020
A woman who died following a shooting at a Barham house has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones.
Police were called to reports that a woman had been shot inside a property in Barham, near Ipswich, shortly before 4.45am on Sunday, May 3.
On arrival at the premises, officers discovered a woman, aged in her 40s, had suffered serious injuries.
She was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, and died a short time later.
It is believed that Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was a German national, worked as a corporate solicitor and had children.
A 51-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
