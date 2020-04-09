E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New homes planned for disused car dealership

PUBLISHED: 08:01 10 April 2020

The Barley Green Garage could be demolished to make way for homes, according to new plans picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Barley Green Garage could be demolished to make way for homes, according to new plans picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A car dealership in a Suffolk village is set to be demolished to make way for new homes, it has been revealed.

An application for permission to demolish the Barley Green Garage, in Laxfield Road, Stradbroke, has been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

To be built in its place is a housing development of six homes, of which two would be classed as affordable.

The site of the current garage, which opened in 2008 and is still in use, is around a mile east of the main village of Stradbroke.

It is a mostly agricultural area, with the garage opposite a series of warehouses.

Planning documents state four of the proposed homes will have at least four bedrooms, though the size of the remaining two homes has yet to be clarified,

Each of the homes will be provided with “adequate” car parking spaces, as well as secure cycle storage.

Addressing highways concerns, the developer have said there will be “significantly less” traffic moving in and out of the site when the homes are built when compared to its current usage.

The developers have also said the revamp of the garage site will benefit nearby residents, as it will reduce the level of noise coming from the site and “improve the visual amenity and outlook” of Laxfield Road.

The planning statement added: “The redevelopment of the site as proposed will enhance the character and appearance of the locality. The proposed dwellings will be carefully and sensitively designed.

“The proposed dwellings will not be ‘standard’ house types - they will be bespoke designs which will respect and reflect the traditional Suffolk vernacular.

“It is considered that the redevelopment of the site with six high quality dwellings will improve the appearance of the site and will not have any material impact on the wider landscape setting.

“The development would not result in any impacts on visual amenity, highway safety, wildlife interests or any other interest of acknowledged importance which would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.

“Consequently, the application should be approved in accordance with the presumption in favour of sustainable development.”

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with 'zinging' jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

