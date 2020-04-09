New homes planned for disused car dealership

A car dealership in a Suffolk village is set to be demolished to make way for new homes, it has been revealed.

An application for permission to demolish the Barley Green Garage, in Laxfield Road, Stradbroke, has been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

To be built in its place is a housing development of six homes, of which two would be classed as affordable.

The site of the current garage, which opened in 2008 and is still in use, is around a mile east of the main village of Stradbroke.

It is a mostly agricultural area, with the garage opposite a series of warehouses.

Planning documents state four of the proposed homes will have at least four bedrooms, though the size of the remaining two homes has yet to be clarified,

Each of the homes will be provided with “adequate” car parking spaces, as well as secure cycle storage.

Addressing highways concerns, the developer have said there will be “significantly less” traffic moving in and out of the site when the homes are built when compared to its current usage.

The developers have also said the revamp of the garage site will benefit nearby residents, as it will reduce the level of noise coming from the site and “improve the visual amenity and outlook” of Laxfield Road.

The planning statement added: “The redevelopment of the site as proposed will enhance the character and appearance of the locality. The proposed dwellings will be carefully and sensitively designed.

“The proposed dwellings will not be ‘standard’ house types - they will be bespoke designs which will respect and reflect the traditional Suffolk vernacular.

“It is considered that the redevelopment of the site with six high quality dwellings will improve the appearance of the site and will not have any material impact on the wider landscape setting.

“The development would not result in any impacts on visual amenity, highway safety, wildlife interests or any other interest of acknowledged importance which would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.

“Consequently, the application should be approved in accordance with the presumption in favour of sustainable development.”