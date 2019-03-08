Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Plans progress for fire-struck middle school site

PUBLISHED: 12:11 18 March 2019

The Castle Hill Middle School building in haverhill was destroyed by a fire in 2012. PIcture: GREGG BROWN

The Castle Hill Middle School building in haverhill was destroyed by a fire in 2012. PIcture: GREGG BROWN

A fire-damaged Suffolk school site that “has been empty for far too long” is set to be transformed into new homes after permission was given to build 25 houses on the site.

Sara Mildmay-White said it was positive for the community to see progress with the site. Picture: PHIL MORLEYSara Mildmay-White said it was positive for the community to see progress with the site. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The former Castle Hill Middle School in Haverhill was abandoned in 2011 and the empty building was then destroyed by a fire in June 2012, leaving parts of it structurally unsafe.

But now the site will be completely transformed with 25 new homes built on what was the school playing fields with a new recreational space created where the school buildings currently sit.

Councillors say neighbours welcome the plans to finally demolish the fire-hit buildings.

The design brief for the new homes, which will be built by the council-owned homes developer, Barley Homes, was submitted to the West Suffolk joint executive meeting earlier this week.

The executive, made up of cabinet members from St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath councils, unanimously backed the plans for the fire-damaged site, and they will now be adopted as informal planning guidance for developers.

Councillor Sara Mildmay-White, deputy leader of St Edmundsbury Borough Council and cabinet member for housing, said: “I think this development brief has been welcomed by members of the public, and Barley Homes are the developer, so it will be good to see this from them.

“It’s been empty since 2012 so members of the public in Haverhill are particularly keen to see something on this site.

“All in all a positive reaction to it all and I really look forward to that site being tidied up – it’s been empty for far too long.”

The school was closed as part of a shake-up of the education structures which resulted in Suffolk adopting a two-tier system of primaries and secondaries.

The development brief has already been the subject of a public consultation, with the document effectively operating as a strategy for the site’s development and the development already adopted in the Haverhill Vision 2031 Local Plan.

Although the site has been developed previously, in the application it is classed as a greenfield site because of the location of the homes.

The council’s report said the homes were planned for the playing fields because they would adjoin the existing residential development on the Chivers Road side, rather than sitting next to two primary schools.

The report added: “The area occupied by the former middle school buildings will need to be made available as recreational open space prior to the housing being developed to offset the loss of playing field.”

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Remembering Roy - a man who was generous, laid-back and great fun with a wicked sense of humour

Roy Goldsmith. 'He loved sitting down listening to music  with his paper, glass of wine, and his fat Havana cigars, before he had his stroke. He gave those up, and cut down on wine' Picture: Carol Whitmore

North Stander: ‘The most infuriating refereeing display since 1975 cup semi-final’

Town manager Paul Lambert was restrained in his criticism of referee Keith Stroud. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘We need to win every game now’ - Bree on Town’s slim survival hopes

James Bree looking to push the ball forwards in the second half against Nottingham Forest. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Remembering Roy - a man who was generous, laid-back and great fun with a wicked sense of humour

Roy Goldsmith. 'He loved sitting down listening to music  with his paper, glass of wine, and his fat Havana cigars, before he had his stroke. He gave those up, and cut down on wine' Picture: Carol Whitmore

North Stander: ‘The most infuriating refereeing display since 1975 cup semi-final’

Town manager Paul Lambert was restrained in his criticism of referee Keith Stroud. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘We need to win every game now’ - Bree on Town’s slim survival hopes

James Bree looking to push the ball forwards in the second half against Nottingham Forest. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Witches press and practice day: Mike Bacon is there and brings you all the news and reaction...

Ipswich Speedway 2019

Everything you need to know as trailblazing seafront rally returns

Contenders in last year's inaugural Corbeau Seats Rally. Picture: WILL LODGE/TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Police say girl was not approached by two men in van

Police say a reported accosting in Banham Road, Beccles, did not take place. Photo: Google.

Plans progress for fire-struck middle school site

The Castle Hill Middle School building in haverhill was destroyed by a fire in 2012. PIcture: GREGG BROWN

Outdoor rides closed as strong winds sweep circus porch across pier

The Jolly Roger entrace was blown to the side of a nearby building Picture: CLACTON PIER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists