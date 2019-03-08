'Stay indoors and keep windows closed': Fire crews rush to diesel tank blaze

The fire at Redcastle Farm, Great Barton, has set a diesel tank, crop sprayer, garage and barn alight Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD MICHAEL STEWARD

Firefighters are telling people to close all windows as they fight to extinguish a burning diesel tank near Bury St Edmunds, described as "a threat to public safety".

A large plume of black smoke left firefighters warning Great Barton residents to remain indoors and close all windows' Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD A large plume of black smoke left firefighters warning Great Barton residents to remain indoors and close all windows' Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Firefighters were called at 1.34pm on Thursday afternoon to Brand Road in the village after black smoke was reportedly seen.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: "We currently have six appliances at this incident dealing with a large fire involving a barn, garages, crop sprayer and diesel tank.

"This incident is a threat to public safety and local residents are being advised to stay indoors and keep windows closed due to large smoke plume."

The smoke from the fire in Great Barton, in the north west Suffolk, formed a large black cloud, deemed a threat to public safety by the firefighters at the scene Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD The smoke from the fire in Great Barton, in the north west Suffolk, formed a large black cloud, deemed a threat to public safety by the firefighters at the scene Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Fire crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue - from Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Newmarket - as well as one crew from Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to the scene.

The spokesman added the Environment Agency and Suffolk police had been informed of the incident.