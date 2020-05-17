Three fire crews battle barn blaze

Crews have been called to a barn fire in the village of Bradfield St George. (Stock photo) Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Fire crews have spent more than two hours extinguishing a barn fire just south of Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two crews from Bury St Edmunds and one from Elmswell were sent to the barn fire in Bradfield St George shortly after 10am this morning.

On arrival at Maypole Green Farm, crews discovered a fire in a single storey barn measuring around 20m x 50m.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire is now under control and no one was inside or is in any danger.

“There was straw and wood inside the barn and crews have extinguished the majority of the fire.

“They remain on scene while they dampen down the area.”