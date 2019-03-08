Partly Cloudy

Barn heavily damaged after straw fire

PUBLISHED: 19:31 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:31 14 June 2019

Crews from across Suffolk were sent to the scene of a barn fire in Mill Lane, Baylham Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

A large barn is said to have been heavily damaged in a blaze, firefighters have said.

Five fire crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Needham Market and Stowmarket were called to the scene in Mill Lane, Baylham at 6.25pm on Friday, June 14.

They were faced with a barn fire said to be filled heavily with smoke, as a large amount of straw and stubble were ablaze.

After battling the fire for more than 40 minutes, the fire had been extinguished, although crews remain on scene to dampen down.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to the scene of a 20x20m barn fire in Mill Lane, Baylham.

"The fire has been extinguished but there is a heavy amount of smoke in the barn.

"There has been a lot of damage."

They added the cause of the fire is not known, with an investigation into the cause set to begin tomorrow morning.

There were no reported injuries.

