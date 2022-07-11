News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Barn 'fully destroyed' as fire breaks out in Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:28 PM July 11, 2022
A fire has broken out at a barn in London Road in Willingham

A fire has broken out at a barn in London Road in Willingham - Credit: Google Maps

A barn building has been "fully destroyed" after a fire broke out in a Suffolk village.

Emergency services were called at about 4.15pm today, July 11, to the A145 London Road in Willingham near Beccles.

A total of six appliances have been sent to the scene with more expected to arrive.

The single storey barn, about 15 metres by 2.5 metres in size, has been destroyed but no casualties have been reported.

Police are also being asked to assist with traffic due to smoke covering the nearby road.

Fire crews are said to be making "good progress" with the blaze.

Suffolk Live News
Beccles News

