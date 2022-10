A barn is on fire in Occold Road in Eye

A barn is on fire on the outskirts of one Suffolk town.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Occold Road near Eye at about 12.10pm today, October 5.

According to a spokesman for the service, the barn is "well alight".

Appliances from Diss, Harleston, Framlingham, Saxmundham and Stowmarket have been sent to the scene.

A 'stop call' has not yet been put in place.