What a hoot – gardener snaps owl on camera

PUBLISHED: 15:18 30 January 2019

An amazing photo of a barn owl hovering over the meadow in Great Glemham. Picture: ANDREW HAWES

An amazing photo of a barn owl hovering over the meadow in Great Glemham. Picture: ANDREW HAWES

Archant

A gardener frantically snapped this rare photo when a barn owl flew towards him.

Andrew frantically tried to snap a photo of the barn owl in Great Glemham. Picture: ANDREW HAWESAndrew frantically tried to snap a photo of the barn owl in Great Glemham. Picture: ANDREW HAWES

Andrew Hawes was busy winter pruning in the meadows in Great Glemham when he became aware of a hovering barn owl.

He kept perfectly still by the shed door, but soon realised the owl, which is a hunting bird of prey, was flying towards him.

He said: “I was frantically trying to get my phone out of my pocket as I thought the owl was coming into the shed.

“Silently she made her final approach and snap, snap, snap, I got her – when I checked the images it was almost like she allowed me to take a photo of her at her work.”

The owl flew towards Andrew while he was inside a shed working in Great Glemham. Picture: ANDREW HAWESThe owl flew towards Andrew while he was inside a shed working in Great Glemham. Picture: ANDREW HAWES

According to Mr Hayes, hoo was trimming overgrown branches at first light, it’s not that often that you can see barn owls flying during day light.

He added: “Obviously the hunt for food was urgent, she must have known that the snow is imminent.

“The barn owl is an awesome hunting bird of prey and one of my favourites thanks to mother nature.”

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner's first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'They've made a rod for their own back' - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

Ex-soldier who stabbed wife several times in 'brutal attack' sentenced

Police at the scene in Gosford Way Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich did much of their January business early... but there are still issues to resolve on deadline day

Jonas Knudsen's future is still undecided heading into transfer deadline day

'He's been forced to grow up before his time' – Mother praises nine-year-old carer

William Wright has been a young carer for his mother Tina Wright for the past four years. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Marcus Evans big interview: There have been offers to buy Town, but I'm glad I didn't sell

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has revealed he's turned down offers to buy the club. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Campaign to rename Mildenhall Treasure is launched

The Mildenhall Treasure Picture: BRITISH MUSEUM
