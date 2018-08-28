What a hoot – gardener snaps owl on camera

An amazing photo of a barn owl hovering over the meadow in Great Glemham. Picture: ANDREW HAWES Archant

A gardener frantically snapped this rare photo when a barn owl flew towards him.

Andrew frantically tried to snap a photo of the barn owl in Great Glemham. Picture: ANDREW HAWES Andrew frantically tried to snap a photo of the barn owl in Great Glemham. Picture: ANDREW HAWES

Andrew Hawes was busy winter pruning in the meadows in Great Glemham when he became aware of a hovering barn owl.

He kept perfectly still by the shed door, but soon realised the owl, which is a hunting bird of prey, was flying towards him.

He said: “I was frantically trying to get my phone out of my pocket as I thought the owl was coming into the shed.

“Silently she made her final approach and snap, snap, snap, I got her – when I checked the images it was almost like she allowed me to take a photo of her at her work.”

The owl flew towards Andrew while he was inside a shed working in Great Glemham. Picture: ANDREW HAWES The owl flew towards Andrew while he was inside a shed working in Great Glemham. Picture: ANDREW HAWES

According to Mr Hayes, hoo was trimming overgrown branches at first light, it’s not that often that you can see barn owls flying during day light.

He added: “Obviously the hunt for food was urgent, she must have known that the snow is imminent.

“The barn owl is an awesome hunting bird of prey and one of my favourites thanks to mother nature.”