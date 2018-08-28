Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Village festooned with 4,000 knitted poppies

PUBLISHED: 14:55 07 November 2018

MarkTrautman, Graham Norris, Ken Sale and Jan Corbett with the model of a train decorated with knitted poppies in Barnham. Picture: SUE NUTT

MarkTrautman, Graham Norris, Ken Sale and Jan Corbett with the model of a train decorated with knitted poppies in Barnham. Picture: SUE NUTT

Archant

Four thousand knitted poppies festooned round a west Suffolk village is a poignant reminder of the sacrifice of the men who made the ultimate sacrifice in the First World War.

Caroline Dowson and granddaughter Florence with the bicycle decorated with knitted poppies in Barnham. Picture: SUE NUTTCaroline Dowson and granddaughter Florence with the bicycle decorated with knitted poppies in Barnham. Picture: SUE NUTT

The small community of Barnham has shown amazing community spirit to create a spectacular display ahead of Aristice Day, on Sunday.

Of a population of 420 adults in 1941 a total of 80 men went to war and 19 were killed.

Sue Nutt, the retired non-stipendiary Church of England priest, said villagers have followed the lives of these men since 2014 and a 3ft cross has been put outside each of their homes while the village and St Gregory’s Church are covered with poppies.

“Most of the early boys to go were farm lads and we have tried to give the impression of life 100 years ago in a Suffolk village and imagine some of them going off for an adventure, catching the train to take them to a horror none of them could have dreamt of.

Some of the knitted poppies on display in St Gregory's Chruch in Barnham. Picture: SUE NUTTSome of the knitted poppies on display in St Gregory's Chruch in Barnham. Picture: SUE NUTT

“By 1916 men as old as 40 were called up and would have had to leave wives and children behind.

“On the green is a cut out of a train because there was a rail station at Barnham until 1955 and the lads would have gone off to war on the train. Two decorated bicycles empty of a cyclist are also in prominent positions.

“We have tried to show that they were country boys by a small collection of old implements including a plough in the churchyard.”

A map of the village in 1914 has been created which identifies the homes where the soldiers lived and a train, constructed by village resident Scott Braker, has also been created.

A bicydle decorated with knitted poppies in Barnham. Picture: SUE NUTTA bicydle decorated with knitted poppies in Barnham. Picture: SUE NUTT

The 19 who failed to return were Pte Walter Sayer, who was 29, and his brother Cpl Albert E Sayer, 23; Pte Harry Rumsey, 19; Rifleman Henry Debenham, a father of six children, 40; Pte Edgar Gould, 27; Pte William Clarke, 25; John Catchpole, 25; Sgt George Gaute, 34; Pte Sydney Pryke, 21, and his brother Pte Arthur Pryke, 20; Pte William Palfrey, 29; Pte John Davey, 29; Sgt Sidney Davey, 26;

Pte Walter Vincent, 19; Pte Alfred Theobald, 26; Pte Alfred Turner, 22; Pte Herbert Rampley, 29, and his brother Pte Sydney Rampley, 24; and L/Cpl Frederick Harold Davey, 22.

“We have rather pushed the boat out and it started with two women who between them knitted 700 poppies and it has just grown from there.

“It’s been a lovely, lovely community event,” said Rev Nutt.

Two crosses created with knitted poppies at the entrance to St Gregory's Church, in Barnham. Picture: SUE NUTTTwo crosses created with knitted poppies at the entrance to St Gregory's Church, in Barnham. Picture: SUE NUTT

A wreath laying ceremony is to take place at 10.30am, on Sunday, at the War Memorial followed by a Service of Remembrance in church and then a lantern procession is taking place at 6pm from the church round the village, past the crosses to the beacon where there will be a barbecue and songs.

Two crosses outside the cottage of two brothers from Barnham who died in the First World War. Picture: SUE NUTTTwo crosses outside the cottage of two brothers from Barnham who died in the First World War. Picture: SUE NUTT

The map of the village of Barnham which hangs in St Gregory's Church, in Barnham. Picture: SUE NUTTThe map of the village of Barnham which hangs in St Gregory's Church, in Barnham. Picture: SUE NUTT

Hundreds flock to the cathedral for Eve of Peace ceremony

Yesterday, 21:35 Russell Cook
The exhortation was read by Daniel Saunders, the nine-year-old great-grandson of Sergeant Arthur Saunders VC, a Suffolk Regiment soldier from Ipswich awarded the Victoria Cross at the Battle of Loos in 1915. Picture: CPL JAMIE HART

It was full of poignancy and pageantry and attended by up to 800 people from across a wide spectrum of communities in Suffolk.

Westminster’s ‘chronic underfunding’ of education impacting on Suffolk County Council finances

Yesterday, 19:45 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council is facing a £7.5m overspend for 2018/19 Picture: ARCHANT

“Chronic underfunding” of education by the government has been blamed for a council’s overspending on children’s services.

School sweethearts get dream wedding pictures at Clacton Pier

Yesterday, 19:45 Will Jefford
They were even photographed on the bumper cars dressed in their wedding clothes. Picture: CHRISTIAN DAVIES

Married life got off to a bumpy start for a Frinton couple as they visited Clacton Pier for their wedding photographs - using the dodgems to get a dream snap.

Exclusive Man takes newborn baby to Ipswich Town match

Yesterday, 19:30 Dominic Moffitt
At only 14-days-old Michael Anthony Capeling attends his first match Picture: KRIS CAPELING

Michael Capeling can claim to be Ipswich Town FC’s newest fan having made his home debut at Portman Road at just 14-days-old.

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Yesterday, 19:08 Adam Howlett
Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 83-year-old man from Woodbridge.

Updated A14 Orwell Bridge cleared following three-vehicle crash

Yesterday, 18:33 Adam Howlett
Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A14 Orwell Bridge has fully opened to traffic after a three-vehicle crash caused heavy tailbacks earlier this evening.

‘Our big retail stores don’t have a future anymore’, warns Suffolk property expert

Yesterday, 18:31 Jessica Hill
Last day of trading at BHS in Ipswich in 2016

A property consultant has spoken out about the challenge of finding tenants willing to move into Suffolk’s rising number of empty retail premises.

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video Watch as Lambert meets with legends Butcher, Burley and Wark as he plots Ipswich Town survival bid

Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Butcher and Jim Henry, pictured at Playford Road. Picture: ITFC

Jail starts calling prisoners ‘residents’ and cells ‘rooms’

HMP Warren Hill in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

‘Another 40 years of traffic misery’ - anger at decision NOT to build Sudbury bypass

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24