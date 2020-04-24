E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Anger as ‘Barry’ graffiti ‘wastes time and resources’

PUBLISHED: 19:01 24 April 2020

Just one of the 16 locations across Sudbury where the name 'Barry' has been spotted. Picture: COURTESY OF SUDBURY COMMUNITY WARDENS

Just one of the 16 locations across Sudbury where the name 'Barry' has been spotted. Picture: COURTESY OF SUDBURY COMMUNITY WARDENS

Archant

A Sudbury community group has vented its frustration at repeatedly having to remove graffiti - calling it ”a total waste of our resources at such a difficult time”.

Sudbury town wardens Bradley Smith and Mel Edwards. Picture: GREGG BROWN/ARCHANT ARCHIVESSudbury town wardens Bradley Smith and Mel Edwards. Picture: GREGG BROWN/ARCHANT ARCHIVES

The community wardens of Sudbury have been working hard to scrub and repaint numerous walls after somebody daubed the name ‘Barry’ in spray paint at 16 locations across the town.

Police are currently investigating the matter and the wardens have insisted they will reclaim all costs incurred at having to remove the damage once the culprit is caught.

So far six ‘Barry’ tags have been removed and cleaned in Sudbury by the community wardens, who feel their time could be much better spent helping residents with food drops and maintaining the general upkeep of the town during the coronavirus outbreak.

Residents has dubbed the perpetrator ‘Planksey’ - a humourous nod to famed graffiti artist Bansky, the anonymous street artist who has daubed graffiti on streets, walls and bridges throughout the world since the 1990s.

Just one of the 16 locations across Sudbury where the name 'Barry' has been spotted. Picture: COURTESY OF SUDBURY COMMUNITY WARDENSJust one of the 16 locations across Sudbury where the name 'Barry' has been spotted. Picture: COURTESY OF SUDBURY COMMUNITY WARDENS

Yet while Banksy has a huge following for his artistic talent, Sudbury’s version is seen as little more than pure vandalism.

Bradley Smith, a Sudbury community warden, said after one incident: “The team’s time was wasted this morning removing and painting out six tags across the town, when our time could have been spent on something better.

“However, the net is closing in fast now and we will be looking for a strong prosecution if we get the right evidence.

“It is a pointless act of vandalism and the public need to help us put a stop to this by providing the police or crime stoppers with any I information which may help.”

If you have any information, contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For regular coronavirus updates, press here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

