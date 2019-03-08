Police relieve victim’s fears after Ipswich serial robber jailed for more than 10 years

Freddie Cook Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police has reassured victims of robberies across the county that they were not specifically targeted by Ipswich burglar Freddie Cook.

The statement from the force comes after Cook’s sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, April 11, which saw the robber from Ashcroft Road jailed for 10 years and six months.

He had pleaded guilty on January 15 to a charge of robbery at a property in Hepworth, near Diss where a victim was grabbed, threatened and assaulted by masked men outside his home.

The masked men, who forced the victim inside the house, made out with keys, cash and a phone - leaving the victim with a broken wrist among other injuries.

After being charged with robbery following successful forensic analysis, Cook admitted a further 20 offences spanning April 2018 to January 2019, including burglaries, attempted robbery, theft and aggravated vehicle taking.

Two of these crimes were burglaries in Ipswich, one on Thursday January 17 in a property on Eccles Road, which saw electrical goods, watches, jewellery and a black Ford Focus ST stolen, and another in Sandringham Close the following day, when a white Ford Fiesta, a TV and jewellery were taken.

Last year in Long Bessels, Hadleigh, a convenience store was also broken into by Cook on December 27 in which alcohol, cigarettes and a till were stolen.

Following the successful sentencing, detective constable Barry Simpson said: “The majority of the burglaries were committed purely to gain the keys to vehicles that were on driveways outside the properties.

“The addresses were not carefully selected due to the individual occupants and they were not specifically targeted. So to be able to tell Cook’s numerous victims that the offender did not know them, did not know their address, had not been watching them and that Cook has received a sentence of over 10 years is particularly rewarding for any detective.”

Cook’s confession to his crimes came as part of Operation Converter, which aims to encourage offenders to admit their crimes.

DC Simpson added: “Throughout the process, Cook was cooperative and candid regarding his offending and gave details of where property stolen from several of the burglaries had been hidden.

“Searches were conducted and attempts were made to recover the items at various locations but unfortunately all were unsuccessful.”