New book claims meditation can heal social unrest

PUBLISHED: 09:50 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:50 26 June 2020

Suffolk writer Barry Spivack's new book claims meditation can aid efforts to bring peace and heal divisions Picture: PAUL LEVY

Paul Levy

A Suffolk author’s new book suggests meditation could help tackle crime, violence and social unrest.

Barry Spivack, of Rendlesham, presented An Antidote to Violence to an All Party Parliamentary Group on Indian Traditional Sciences earlier this month.

The co-authored book argues that levels of collective anxiety and tension in society determine the success or failure of a government in tackling crime, violence, social unrest and ill-health.

Barry Spivack and Patricia Saunders examined 20 peer-reviewed studies indicating it was possible to neutralize or reduce stress in collective consciousness through the practice of transcendental meditation (TM)

Mr Spivack, who led a project to open a Maharishi school in Suffolk in 2011, said the research provided evidence that meditation could reduce conflict and divisions in society, and improves economic performance.

