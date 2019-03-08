Pair accused of dangerous driving on A11 to face trial

The pair will appear before Ipswich Crown Court Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE Archant

The trial of a Suffolk man and woman accused of dangerous driving on a stretch of road in Suffolk will take place next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation on Tuesday were 29-year-old Michael Bassett, of Elm Road, Thetford and Jade Poulton, 31, of Gibbfield Close, Romford.

They pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving on July 17 last year on the A11 northbound at Barton Mills in Suffolk.

Bassett also pleaded not guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply on the same date.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned the case until February 19 for a pre trial review.

The couple's trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing March 2 next year.