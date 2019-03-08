E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Busy road blocked after car crashes into ditch

PUBLISHED: 06:56 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:59 08 November 2019

The A11 is partially blocked Southbound between Red Lodge and Mildenhall. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A11 is partially blocked Southbound between Red Lodge and Mildenhall. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A busy road is partially blocked after a car crashed into a ditch this morning.

Officers were initially called to reports of a single vehicle crash on the A11 Southbound at Barton Mills shortly after 5am today (November 8).

They arrived to find that a Skoda, which was the only vehicle involved in the incident, had crashed off the road into a ditch near between Red Lodge and Mildenhall.

The road is still partially blocked while officers wait for the vehicle to be recovered. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash and no one else is believed to be involved.

Three fire crews are also at the scene of the crash to assist with recovery, two coming from Mildenhall and one from Newmarket.

There are now reports of building traffic on the road this morning and drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys in case of delays.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Busy road blocked after car crashes into ditch

The A11 is partially blocked Southbound between Red Lodge and Mildenhall. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

It’s the Friday pub quiz - week 43 Do you know the colour of Superman’s pants?

Do you have Super quiz knowledge?

The Ipswich Town fringe players with points to prove and chances to take as Blues bid to end FA Cup nightmare

Janoi Donacien and Toto Nsiala are likely starters when Ipswich Town face Lincoln City this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

More cycle parking space to be freed up at Ipswich railway station amid theft fears

More secure cycle spaces are to be freed up at Ipswich railway station Picture: ARCHANT

Family’s tribute after sudden death of ‘bubbly, gorgeous’ Kirsty, 30

Kirsty Blaxell with her sister Lisa Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists