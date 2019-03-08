Busy road blocked after car crashes into ditch

The A11 is partially blocked Southbound between Red Lodge and Mildenhall. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A busy road is partially blocked after a car crashed into a ditch this morning.

Officers were initially called to reports of a single vehicle crash on the A11 Southbound at Barton Mills shortly after 5am today (November 8).

They arrived to find that a Skoda, which was the only vehicle involved in the incident, had crashed off the road into a ditch near between Red Lodge and Mildenhall.

The road is still partially blocked while officers wait for the vehicle to be recovered. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash and no one else is believed to be involved.

Three fire crews are also at the scene of the crash to assist with recovery, two coming from Mildenhall and one from Newmarket.

There are now reports of building traffic on the road this morning and drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys in case of delays.