'Always loved and in our hearts' - Family pay tribute to lorry crash victim

Philip Adams, from Worlington, died following the crash on the A11 at Barton Mills Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

A man who died following a crash on the A11 at Barton Mills has been named by police.

Officers were called at around 3:50am on Friday, June 7 to reports of a serious collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the A11 at Barton Mills.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, sadly died at the scene.

He has since been named by police as 32-year-old Philip Adams, from Worlington in Suffolk.

Paying tribute to Mr Adams, his family said: "Phil was a much loved son, brother, father, uncle, nephew and grandson who is going to be very, very sadly missed.

"Always loved and in our hearts, 'remember to keep smiling.'"

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were all sent to the scene on June 7.

The road was closed for several hours while police carried out investigations, and was re-opened at 12.15pm.

Police have asked any witnesses or anybody who may have any relevant dash-cam footage are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 24 of June 7.