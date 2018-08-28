Confused drink-driving hotel guest reversed into tree outside US Air Force base

Dyer was arrested outside RAF Lakenheath Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A drink-driver from Manchester who got lost on his way back to a Suffolk hotel and ended up outside a US Air Force base has been banned from the road for 20 months.

Michael Dyer was also fined £486 for driving a Ford Focus with 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath on October 22 – the legal limit being 35mcg.

Dyer, 28, of Whitecroft Meadow, Middleton, admitted the offence at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Prosecutor Ian Devine said Dyer had been in the county for work and was staying at a hotel in Barton Mills.

“He drove into Newmarket for a night out and decided to drive back, but got lost on the way and found himself outside Gate One of RAF Lakenheath,” said Mr Devine.

“When police arrived, he was parked on a grass verge. There was significant damage to the rear of his vehicle, caused by him attempting to turn round, and reversing into a tree.”