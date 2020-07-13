Suffolk police search for two cars in hunt for 17 stolen dogs

Melissa Murfet's cockerpoo Betsy who was among the canine haul of 17 dogs and puppies stolen from the Fiveways kennels at Barton Mills, Suffolk . Picture: MEILSSA MURFET East Anglia News Service

Police are searching for two cars in the hunt to find 17 dogs and puppies stolen from kennels in Barton Mills.

Melissa Murfet and Darren Neal's daughter Beau, three, with the cocker spaniel Annie who was among the canine haul of 17 dogs and puppies stolen from the Fiveways kennels at Barton Mills, Suffolk. Picture: MELISSA MURFET Melissa Murfet and Darren Neal's daughter Beau, three, with the cocker spaniel Annie who was among the canine haul of 17 dogs and puppies stolen from the Fiveways kennels at Barton Mills, Suffolk. Picture: MELISSA MURFET

The search comes following the theft of the dogs, which happened at Fiveways Boarding Kennels and Cattery on Thursday afternoon, July 9.

Two female Lhasa Apsos were stolen during the break-in, while seven Lhasa Apso puppies and six five-week-old Labradors were also taken, as well as a three-year-old working Cocker Spaniel and a white Cockapoo.

Police are now keen to track a black 4x4, which had a spare tyre on the boot and was driven by a woman in her 20s. They are also looking for a small white van with two men inside.

It is believed the vehicles were parked on or near a field in Tuddenham Road, where the kennels are, between 4pm and 7pm that day.

Melissa Murfet, whose dogs Annie, Betsy and Storm were stolen, said her children are “in pieces” as a result of the incident.

Those with information regarding the incident should contact Mildenhall Police on 101, quoting reference 37/38708/20.

The stolen dogs were:

• One female, black-and-white-coloured Lhasa Apso

• One female, honey-and-white-coloured Lhasa Apso

• Seven Lhasa Apso puppies – one honey-coloured, three black-and-white-coloured males, two black-and-white-coloured females

• Six, five-week-old Labrador puppies – two yellow-coloured males, two black-coloured males and two black-coloured females.

• One three-year-old, chocolate-coloured, working Cocker Spaniel female.

• One grey and white Cockapoo aged between two and three-years-old.