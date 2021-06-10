Car crashes into parked vehicle in Thurston blocking road

Published: 1:46 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 2:02 PM June 10, 2021

The crash happened on Barton Road, Thurston - Credit: Google Maps

A car crashed into a parked car in Thurston, leaving a road partially blocked.

Police were called to reports of car colliding with a parked vehicle just before 1.10pm today (Thursday, June 10) in Barton Road.

The collision involved a Ford Mondeo and Isuzu D-max.

No injuries have been reported.