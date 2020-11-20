Stansted Airport hotel incident not being treated as terror-related

Published: 6:27 AM November 20, 2020 Updated: 8:31 PM November 27, 2020

Essex Police are not treating an incident inside the Hampton Hotel at Stansted Airport as terror-related Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into a hotel near Stansted Airport before a person went inside and caused damage.

Officers have arrested a 39-year-old man following reports of a single vehicle collision on Bassingbourn Road & damage caused to the Hampton Hotel, Stansted Airport at around 11pm on 19 Nov. This is not being treated as a terror related incident and no injuries have been reported pic.twitter.com/rGzEAqwCNv — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) November 20, 2020

The vehicle crashed into a bollard in Bassingbourn Road shortly after 11pm on Thursday, November 19.

A man is then alleged to have left the car and entered the Hampton Hotel, before causing damage inside.

Officers from Essex Police quickly arrived at the scene and arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

No-one suffered any injuries as a result of the incident.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed the force is not treating the events as terror-related.