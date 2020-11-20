News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Stansted Airport hotel incident not being treated as terror-related

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 6:27 AM November 20, 2020    Updated: 8:31 PM November 27, 2020
Essex Police are not treating an incident inside the Hampton Hotel at Stansted Airport as terror-related

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into a hotel near Stansted Airport before a person went inside and caused damage.

The vehicle crashed into a bollard in Bassingbourn Road shortly after 11pm on Thursday, November 19.

A man is then alleged to have left the car and entered the Hampton Hotel, before causing damage inside.

Officers from Essex Police quickly arrived at the scene and arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

No-one suffered any injuries as a result of the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed the force is not treating the events as terror-related.

