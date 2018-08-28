Video

Remembrance 2018: Beacons illuminate skies at poignant Battle’s Over ceremony

Phil Hubert playing the The Last Post Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Beacons created a blaze of light at a poignant Suffolk ceremony to mark 100 years since the guns fell silent at the end of the First World War.

World War Two veteran Sonny Wright Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN World War Two veteran Sonny Wright Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tonight more than 500 people from the Rushmere St Andrew community turned out to mark the centenary with a lasting tribute to the fallen.

By torchlight, Reverend Heather Marsden from Rushmere Baptist Church read out the names of local people who perished.

Phyllis Whiting enjoying the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Phyllis Whiting enjoying the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Just over an hour later, buglers sounded the Last Post as part of an international commemoration of Battle’s Over.

At 7pm, beacons were lit in a tribute called Beacons of Light, which saw 1,000 around the UK illuminated to signify the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of four years of war.

Two children from Broke Hall Primary School lit the beacon at Rushmere.

They were winners of a competition to design a bookmark commemorating the anniversary.

A beacon was lit on Remembrance Sunday in Rushmere St Andrew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A beacon was lit on Remembrance Sunday in Rushmere St Andrew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Everyone present was given a light to turn on at the same time the beacon was lit.

Ahead of the event, county councillor Mark Newton said: “The Beacon Lighting event will be an unforgettable experience for our residents, especially the children, and a terrific social event for the parish.

Oscar, Carol, Anthony and Josh Drake at the beacon lighting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Oscar, Carol, Anthony and Josh Drake at the beacon lighting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It’s a great honour to be able to contribute to the centenary commemorations.”

Veterans Sonny Wright and Brian Bansfield with the Rushmere Baptist Church ladies and Minister Heather Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Veterans Sonny Wright and Brian Bansfield with the Rushmere Baptist Church ladies and Minister Heather Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cllr Robert Whiting speaking at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Cllr Robert Whiting speaking at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bookmark competition winners Kara Bassill and Caitlin Garrard lit the beacon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bookmark competition winners Kara Bassill and Caitlin Garrard lit the beacon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN