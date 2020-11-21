E-edition Read the EADT online edition
This 16th century property comes complete with a home cinema - and it is on the market for £2.5m

PUBLISHED: 12:05 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 21 November 2020

A 16th century country house in Rougham could be yours for �2.5m Picture: STRUTT & PARKER

A 16th century country house in Rougham could be yours for �2.5m Picture: STRUTT & PARKER

Archant

A 16th century country house with a built-in cinema room just outside of Bury St Edmunds has hit the market for £2,500,000.

A cinema room has been built at the rear of the house Picture: STRUTT & PARKERA cinema room has been built at the rear of the house Picture: STRUTT & PARKER

The Grade II-listed property in Rougham, known as the Battlies House, is being marketed by Strutt & Parker, who said the home “perfectly incorporates period architectural features with all the modern amenities ideal for 21st century family life”.

The “handsome” main building and coach house together contain six bedrooms and five bathrooms, with the 7.37-acre grounds also containing a swimming pool and tennis court.

A dedicated cinema room complete with tiered seating can be found at the rear of the house.

The kitchen at the Battlies House has a built-in breakfast bar Picture: STRUTT & PARKERThe kitchen at the Battlies House has a built-in breakfast bar Picture: STRUTT & PARKER

The estate agents describe the coach house as being ideal for multi-generational families or for guests as it contains its own kitchen and living area.

The home is situated less than three miles from Bury St Edmunds via cycle or foot path.

Strutt & Parker said of the home: “Offering exceptional and elegantly finished accommodation throughout, this handsome Grade II Listed house – believed to date from the 16th century – occupies a delightful rural setting and is conveniently located within easy reach of the historic town of Bury St Edmunds.”

