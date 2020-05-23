Warning over cliffs erosion danger

Coastguards are warning people to stay away from potentially dangerous cliffs at Bawdsey where erosion is causing tonnes of material to fall onto the beach.

Peter Sproxton, Station Officer at Shingle Street Coastguards, said: “With the fine weather and the easing of lockdown there is overwhelmingly a large increase of visitors to the remote areas of our coastline.

“Coastguards at Bawdsey are urging the public to stay away from the top of the cliffs and the base.

“Erosion is causing tonnes of sandy spoil to fall every day. Children have been seen climbing the cliff and playing in the sand at the base.”

Shoreline engineering, science and management consultancy ENBE, for Bawdsey Manor’s owners PGL, recently highlighted the problems in a report on plans for new sea defences saying the shores had suffered from beach loss, existing defences had deteriorated, and last winter saw “extensive erosion” of the cliffs.