Former car showroom could be turned into holiday lets, homes and business space

PUBLISHED: 07:30 19 May 2020

A new planning application has been entered for the former Crane garage site. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A new planning application has been entered for the former Crane garage site. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A redundant garage which has been closed for 20 years could undergo massive changes if plans to develop it are given the go-ahead.

The former Crane’s Garage, in Bawdsey, has been closed since the year 2000 and has remained empty ever since.

Now, a new application has been submitted to East Suffolk Council by Patrick Allen & Associates Architects on behalf of developers.

The new development would see the garage turned into a mixture of business and residential purposes.

The developers are looking to demolish the former showroom and replace it with two, semi-detached three-bedroom properties. A further two-bedroom property will be built behind.

Three existing buildings on the site will be extended and turned into five commercial units and a holiday let.

Parking and garage areas will also be provided for the dwellings.

It is not the first time that plans have been entered for the site.

In 2016, an application to construct four homes on the site and convert other buildings into five holiday lets was refused by the then Suffolk Coastal District Council. An appeal was lodged against hte council’s decision but later dismissed.

A second application for the site was submitted in 2019, which looked to create three homes and two holiday lets, along with other business units.

This application was withdrawn after concerns about the level of accommodation retained for employment use.

The developers are confident that their latest application will benefit the area.

“The development will make efficient use of this brownfield site,” a statement in the application said.

“The style of the new dwellings, with the appropriate landscaping, will result in a high-quality development which makes a positive contribution to the built environment of the area, without any significant impact on the local landscape or any other matters of acknowledged importance.

“However, the retention and conversion of three of the existing buildings for commercial units will ensure that the site continues to provide local employment opportunities in the future.”

A final decision will be made by at East Suffolk Council in due course.

The developers were contacted for comment.

