Empty car showroom ‘in desperate need of facelift’ to be demolished for new homes

PUBLISHED: 16:44 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 13 November 2020

The former Crane garage site in Bawdsey is set to be developed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The former Crane garage site in Bawdsey is set to be developed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A former car showroom which has been empty for 20 years and was “in desperate need of a fresh new facelift” is to be demolished for new homes, a business unit and holiday lets.

The Cranes Garage, in Bawdsey, has stood empty since the year 2000 - but is now set to be developed after new plans to transform the site, submitted by Patrick Allen and Associates Architects, were approved by East Suffolk Council.

It means the former showroom will be demolished and replaced with two semi-detached, three-bedroom properties.

A further two-bedroom property will be built behind, while three existing buildings on the site will be extended and turned into five commercial units and a holiday let.

Parking and garage areas will also be provided for the homes.

The application was the third for the site following previous applications in 2016 and 2019, which also looked to use the site for a range of different purposes.

The first application was rejected and the second was withdrawn after concerns over the level of accommodation retained for employment use.

Bawdsey Parish Council described the development as “very significant” for the village.

“The site is nonetheless a prominent feature when entering the village, and in desperate need of a fresh new facelift,” said the council in its comments on the application.

The council concluded that it didn’t oppose the development, having been persuaded that the developers had taken onboard criticism from previous applications on the site.

There were a small number of objections to the plans, including concerns about increased traffic and right of way issues.

The planning officer’s report notes that the plans for the garage site were welcomed by East Suffolk Council’s economic development team for assisting “the delivery of new areas of employment in a rural location”.

The officer concluded that the proposals were “considered to represent a sustainable development that will serve the community and enhance the appearance of the site without causing harm to the character of the surroundings”.

The plans were recommended for approval, which was granted by the council.

