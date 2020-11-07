E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Judge rejects High Court challenge over manor house lake decision

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 07 November 2020

Bawdsey Manor was purchased by adventure holiday company PGL in 2017 Picture: ARCHANT

Bawdsey Manor was purchased by adventure holiday company PGL in 2017 Picture: ARCHANT

A judge has rejected a legal challenge over the granting of permission for an activity lake at a Suffolk manor house.

East Suffolk Council permitted adventure camp company PGL to create a 14,700 square metre lake at Bawdsey Manor last November.

Local resident Barry Zins challenged the lawfulness of the process, claiming a planning officer’s report and update “materially misled” committee members as to an environmental health officer’s advice on the potential impact of noise.

On his behalf, David Forsdick QC told the High Court the report portrayed the issue of noise as one of further information being required and gave the impression that the environmental health officer had advised the noise issue could be managed out.

He argued the report addressed PGL’s attempts to mitigate noise, but not the environmental health officer’s advice on the “innate inability reasonably to control it, given the nature of the activities”.

The second ground for challenge was based on a claim that the heritage benefits said to be secured by development were not enshrined by conditions imposed on the granting of permission.

Josef Cannon, instructed by the council, submitted that on a fair reading of all material, no one could have been misled.

He said the report and update sheet gave a legally adequate summary, and that committee meeting minutes showed members were aware of the contentious issue of noise, but had come to a balanced view of the overall merits of proposals after detailed discussion and a site visit.

Judge James Strachan QC said there was obvious force in the claimant’s points that the report and update sheet had not reported all detail of the advice, but that there was no legal requirement to set out, verbatim, everything said in consultation responses or correspondence.

He said the officer’s view that, on balance, with conditions she identified, the proposal would not be contrary to policy in terms of noise, was a planning judgment she was lawfully entitled to reach.

The fact that the environmental health officer did not consider such measures overcame concerns did not mean it was unlawful for the planning officer to come to a different view, he concluded.

The judge also disagreed that any supporting statements suggested works to the coast or cliffs beneath the manor would be secured by permission being granted, or that the lake was being justified on the basis that work would occur.

Following the decision, Mr Zins said: “It was obvious the judge listened and was thorough.

“The planning officer decided she could come up with a condition that would resolve the issue of noise or lead to a resolution of future problems.

“She told the planning committee that, on balance, the important thing was to support PGL because so much good work could be done.

“The judge called that a planning judgement. If that’s a planning judgement, we say it should be vacated.

“I’m not prepared to appeal on that basis because it was the judge’s opinion, not an error in law.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chocolate company takes over Suffolk factory creating up to 220 jobs

GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. The Malaysian company has pledged to invest £62.2m and create 220 jobs Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

How to watch Town’s FA Cup clash with Portsmouth for free this weekend

Ronan Curtis (11) scores the only goal of the game as Portsmouth won in 2019. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chocolate company takes over Suffolk factory creating up to 220 jobs

GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. The Malaysian company has pledged to invest £62.2m and create 220 jobs Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

How to watch Town’s FA Cup clash with Portsmouth for free this weekend

Ronan Curtis (11) scores the only goal of the game as Portsmouth won in 2019. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Drivers block new mandatory cycle lanes – and could face fines

Cyclists have found the new mandatory cycle lanes in High Road East, Old Felixstowe, blocked by parked cars Picture: ARCHANT

Judge rejects High Court challenge over manor house lake decision

Bawdsey Manor was purchased by adventure holiday company PGL in 2017 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School creates stunning field of poppies on front lawn

Children at Ipswich School have created a stunning field of poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

Ipswich 21-year-old accused of GBH to face trial

Ryan Crawford will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND