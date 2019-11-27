E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'There are still good people in Suffolk' - school thanks donors after thieves steal cash

PUBLISHED: 16:07 27 November 2019

Thieves stole hundreds of pounds overnight at Bawdsey Primary School, but students are determined to raise the cash once more Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Thieves stole hundreds of pounds overnight at Bawdsey Primary School, but students are determined to raise the cash once more Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A primary school that had £200 of charity money stolen by heartless thieves in a night-time raid has thanked kind donors for replacing the cash.

Bawdsey Primary School was broken into last Wednesday, with burglars stealing a safe containing money for Macmillan Cancer Research and the Poppy Appeal.

However the school has received an outpouring of support - including from Erika Clegg and her marketing agency Spring, who will replace the cash.

Headteacher Katie Butler said the school's 60 students were delighted to hear the news, as they had contributed to the fund with their own pocket money.

Mrs Butler said: "It's absolutely lovely that there are still good people in Suffolk."

Following the original break-in, Mrs Butler also paid tribute to the parents of the children. "They have all been so supportive," she said. "We're lucky to have them involved with our school."

