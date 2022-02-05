How a Suffolk village doubled-up as France for Amazon's The Grand Tour

James May, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond, filmed the latest series of The Grand Tour in Bawdsey - Credit: PA

A Suffolk village doubled-up as France for the latest series of the Amazon Prime car show The Grand Tour.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May filmed the festive special Carnage a Trois in Bawdsey last year when the village doubled-up as France.

Crews winched a car up on a crane and crushed a shed with it, which was a mock French barn during the episode which was released on December 17.

Rachel Aldridge, from Screen Suffolk, said it was great news that such a big production company like Amazon chose Suffolk as a filming location.

She added: "It is great it means we are (Suffolk) really being placed firmly on the filming map now and people are coming to Suffolk not only to film projects that are set in Suffolk but the county is being used as different places like South Carolina and London.

"We helped them find the location.

"There were looking for a specific location and we helped them find exactly what they needed to achieve what they wanted to achieve."

Suffolk saw its "

Suffolk's 'busiest year' for TV and movie shoots - 12 things filmed in 2021 The Suffolk coastline has been used as South Carolina and Ipswich doubled as London as the region had its busiest year for filming to date.

" for filming last year with 220 filming days recorded in the county.

Television and film production work is providing a huge economic boost for Suffolk running into millions of pounds.

Other productions that were filmed in 2021 include:

Along For A Ride - filmed in East Suffolk

Downton Abbey 2 - filmed in Belcham St Paul

Builds on Wheels - filmed near Ipswich

Changing Rooms - filmed in Mildenhall

Dance Under Suffolk Skies - filmed at a number of Suffolk parks

Walking Tudor Britain - filmed in Framlingham

BBC Radio One Big Weekend shoot with Ed Sheeran - filmed in Framlingham

Fast Justice - following Suffolk police's sentinel team

Tony Robinson's History of Britain

A Bit of Light - filmed in Leiston

Cold Harbour Lane - filmed in Lavenham



