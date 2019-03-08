E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man in 30s kicked in head during serious assault outside pub

PUBLISHED: 15:12 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 04 September 2019

four people are suspected of assaulting a 31-year-old man utside the Bay Horse pub in Sudbury Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

four people are suspected of assaulting a 31-year-old man utside the Bay Horse pub in Sudbury Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A gang of four are being sought by police after reportedly leaving a man in his 30s with a serious head injury in Sudbury.

The attack, which police believe was carried out by three men and a woman, happened outside the Bay Horse pub in Melford Road, Sudbury, about 1.30am on August 24.

A 31-year-old man was assaulted by the group and left with a serious injury after a kick to the head.

He was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment and released the following day.

Suffolk Constabulary said enquiries are ongoing and anyone who has any more information, saw any suspicious behaviour or who witnessed the incident should contact the police on 101.

Those wanting to give information anonymously should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Felixstowe seafood hut burns down in overnight blaze

The fire, which was attended by firefighters and police officers, destroyed the beach hut that had been renovated into a popular local business Picture: ALAN BOYLE

Scam warning after woman targeted by ‘HMRC’ fraudsters

Police have issued a warning after reports of bogus HMRC callers Picture: PA WIRE

Section of A12 to close for three nights for resurfacing work

Resurfacing work on the A12 Station Road at Blythburgh will be carried out overnight next month with traffic diverted. Picture: Google Images

Greater Anglia shows off its new trains – coming to more Suffolk routes soon

Mark Swindell of Rock Rail, Dr Thomas Ahlburg of Stadler and Jamie Burles from Greater Anglia at the launch of the new trains. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

First phase of £7m Atex Business Park in Stowmarket nears completion

A computer generated image of the south eastern view of Atex Business Park in Stowmarket Picture: MERRIFIELDS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists