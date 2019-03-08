Man in 30s kicked in head during serious assault outside pub

four people are suspected of assaulting a 31-year-old man utside the Bay Horse pub in Sudbury Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A gang of four are being sought by police after reportedly leaving a man in his 30s with a serious head injury in Sudbury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The attack, which police believe was carried out by three men and a woman, happened outside the Bay Horse pub in Melford Road, Sudbury, about 1.30am on August 24.

A 31-year-old man was assaulted by the group and left with a serious injury after a kick to the head.

He was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment and released the following day.

Suffolk Constabulary said enquiries are ongoing and anyone who has any more information, saw any suspicious behaviour or who witnessed the incident should contact the police on 101.

Those wanting to give information anonymously should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.