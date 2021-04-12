BBC's Antiques Road Trip films at Clacton Pier

Published: 4:41 PM April 12, 2021

The BBC's Antiques Road Trip show headed to Clacton Pier to film for its next series.

The programme follows pairs of experts as they head off across the country to try to find hidden gems which will make them a profit at auction.

Under Covid restrictions, the teams are currently unable to attend auctions - so instead find a venue from which to follow it on their iPads.

Experts Catherine Southon and Serhat Ahmet scoffed candy floss and enjoyed a stroll along the iconic seaside attraction's decking during a six-hour visit.

Catherine Southon and Serhat Ahmet, from the BBC's Antiques Road Trip, sat in the dodgems at Clacton Pier - Credit: Clacton Pier

They sat in dodgem cars as they nervously watched their items go under the hammer and waited to see how much they made - crashing into each once or twice.

The scenes which will be broadcast during the programme's 22nd series in September.

“It has certainly changed a great deal since I was last here and it looks a really fun place,” said Southon of Clacton Pier, who last visited the attraction while she was a student at the University of Essex.

“I will have to come back with my children.”

The episode of Antiques Road Trip at Clacton Pier will be screened on the BBC later in the year - Credit: Clacton Pier

Pier managing director Billy Ball said: “We got a call about a week before to ask if they could use us as a venue and we were more than happy to host them.”

Clacton Pier opened up to visitors on Monday, April 12 for the first time since December under the government's roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown.

Rides are open from noon to 6pm Monday to Friday this week and 11am to 6pm at weekends.

Fishing has returned at the end of the pier and the Boardwalk Bar and Grill is serving customers at its outside seating area.

Mr Ball said he is expecting a "bumper summer" as the pier prepares to reopen its outdoor attractions - just weeks before celebrating its 150th birthday.

“It has been more than three months since we have had customers on the pier and it is great to be welcoming them back,” Mr Ball said.

“We want the fun to return in a safe environment and the attraction has been like a ghost ship without families.

"We understand why that had to be, but we are relieved to be operating again.”