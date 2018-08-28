Rain

Rain

Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s dormouse project to feature on Countryfile

PUBLISHED: 17:01 22 November 2018

Suffolk's Wildlife Trust's pioneering dormouse project will feature on Countryfile Picture: David Kjaer

Suffolk's Wildlife Trust's pioneering dormouse project will feature on Countryfile Picture: David Kjaer

2008

Film-makers for the BBC’s Countryfile programme have visited Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s Bradfield Woods National Nature Reserve.

A film crew from Countryfile has visited Bradfield Woods Picture: Andrew MutimerA film crew from Countryfile has visited Bradfield Woods Picture: Andrew Mutimer

A crew, including presenter Margherita Taylor, filmed in the woods near Bury St Edmunds at the start of November this year to learn about a pioneering new dormouse project and how traditional management through coppicing the woodland is vital for the species that live in Bradfield.

The show, which broadcasts to audiences of up to 9.6million people, will be screened on BBC One this Sunday at 7pm.

The dormouse project focuses on a new way of surveying for the mammal, which is listed as rare and vulnerable to extinction in the UK by the People’s Trust for Endangered Species.

Giles Cawston, the Trust’s woodlands warden, said the visit from Countryfile was recognition of the importance of Bradfield Woods and the way it is managed for wildlife.

Hazel dormice are rare and vulnerable to extinction according to the Peoples Trust for Endangered Species. Picture: Hattie Spray/PTES/PA WireHazel dormice are rare and vulnerable to extinction according to the Peoples Trust for Endangered Species. Picture: Hattie Spray/PTES/PA Wire

He added: “Bradfield Woods is a special place. The trees are living history and some of the old ash here have been coppiced for building and fuel for at least 800 years.

“By continuing to manage the woods in the same way, we are keeping alive a part of Suffolk’s heritage. But perhaps more importantly we are also maintaining habitat for species, such as the rare hazel dormice, which have thrived in the conditions created by coppicing.”

Sunday’s broadcast will be the second time the Trust has featured on Countryfile in 2018. Earlier this year, the Trust’s Ali North was interviewed about a scheme to make Ipswich the UK’s most hedgehog-friendly town.

In 2017 Countryfile also the ran an item on Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s push to develop Carlton Marshes near Lowestoft into a landscape-size reserve.

Dormouse Picture: Alison LooserDormouse Picture: Alison Looser

16:57 Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Parents at an Ipswich school have expressed concern after they were advised to contradict NHS guidelines and send their children back to school sooner after they have been ill.

‘Tell my wife I love her’ - final words of man, 76, killed by speeding driver

16:20 Jake Foxford
Kellie Tandy, 38, was driving in St Osyth when she hit 76-year-old Ronald Ramsey on May 11, 2017 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A Clacton woman was sentenced to three years and six months as a court heard the heart-rending last words of a 76-year-old man hit by her speeding car.

Life saver reiterates the need to learn basic first aid as she wins national award

16:18 Dominic Moffitt
Terry Hunt stands beside Lisa Perry who saved his life in May Picture: SADS

A woman who stepped in and performed life-saving CPR when former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt collapsed in Ipswich town centre has once again been honoured for her actions.

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

14:25 Geraldine Scott
Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

14:18 Tom Potter
Police have issued footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Updated Warning issued after elderly victims are scammed out of four figure sums of cash

14:03
A warning has been issues after two elderly people were scammed. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two OAPs have been “scammed” out of a large amount of money after a phone call from someone pretending to be the police.

Eastern Institute of Technology bid is ‘key to unlocking the potential of future generations’

13:25 Mariam Ghaemi
On Thursday, November 15, local MP Jo Churchill, Liz Truss MP and James Cartlidge MP met with Dr Nikos Savvas, Principal of West Suffolk College, to show their strong support for West Suffolk College’'s bid to become an Eastern Institute of Technology. Pictured at Westminster Picture: SUBMITTED

A “visionary and ambitious” bid to establish a pioneering multi-million pound centre for technology in the east has been put forward.

