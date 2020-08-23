E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

23 August, 2020 - 16:00
Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

Suffolk’s beautiful landscape will feature on popular BBC programme Countryfile tonight as its presenters take a look at an ambitious project aimed at turning East Anglia into a giant nature reserve.

Presenters Matt Baker and Margherita Taylor from the BBC’s rural affairs show visited the 5,000-acre Somerleyton Estate, near Lowestoft, to learn more about the WildEast project.

The project aims to return 20% of the region back to the wild by encouraging everyone to pledge 20% of their landscape to nature.

The village of Risby, near Bury St Edmunds, will also make an appearance on the show, with presenter Steve Brown speaking to residents about what they’re doing to encourage greater biodiversity.

The Risby Wildlife Group was set up by villager Sophie Flux and Risby Parish Council with the aim of bringing together the local community to work to protect wildlife, plants and trees.

Margherita Taylor visited Somerleyton Estate, near Lowestoft (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDSMargherita Taylor visited Somerleyton Estate, near Lowestoft (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

The initiative, which has the support of a number of village organisations and businesses, also received backing from district councillor Susan Glossop, who represents Risby, in the form of locality budget funding.

Speaking in January, Mrs Glossop said: “Anything that we can do to encourage people to get out, to volunteer, make new friends, to plant seeds and bulbs and to look after a local green area can only be a good thing.

“It shows people taking pride in their local area, it creates new homes for birds, insects and other wildlife, and a healthier environment for us all to enjoy.”

A group of youngsters who are learning old rural skills to rescue Herringfleet Windmill will also star on the programme.

Somerleyton Estate owner Hugh Somerleyton, one of the trustees of WildEast, said the team felt “incredibly lucky” to feature on the BBC’s flagship show.

He said: “We are particularly pleased that Countryfile wanted to get under the skin of this vexing issue of whether we want a nature-rich world, in which case there are compromises ahead, or do we want to be a single species living on earth having wiped everything else out. We hope that it encourages other people to get in touch and, most of all, to be inspired to pledge.”

Countryfile is on BBC One at 7pm on Sunday, August 23 and will also be available on iPlayer.

