E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

This Suffolk town is starring on a new BBC programme

PUBLISHED: 13:44 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 09 October 2019

Woodbridge will be the focus of a new BBC One property programme which airs on TV today. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Woodbridge will be the focus of a new BBC One property programme which airs on TV today. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Archant

The 'top-ranking town of Woodbridge' will be the focus of a new BBC One show called Escape to the Perfect Town, when it airs on TV today.

This afternoon's episode will be the third of the new series launched by the broadcasting channel, which sees presenter Sonali Shah helping buyers find their dream Suffolk town house with up to £500,000.

A spokesman for the BBC said: "Sonali Shah heads to the top-ranking town of Woodbridge in Suffolk to help her buyers channel their get-up-and-go instinct and move away from their quiet hamlet life outside the city of Chester. They can spend up to £500,000 on a Suffolk town house which delivers on style and kerb appeal.

"Along the way, sailing on the River Deben, exploring Woodbridge's colourful historic streets and a trip to its first-rate cinema paint the perfect picture of an attractive town with star quality - but will the search unlock the chance to buy their perfect home?"

Today's episode, which is the third of 15, will be shown at 3pm on BBC One today, Wednesday October 9.

The Riverside in Woodbridge, which combines a charming cinema and a restaurant, is believed to be making an appearance on the show.

In a post on their Facebook yesterday, The Riverside said: "You may recognise a familiar face and a familiar building on tomorrow's episode of the BBC series Escape to the Perfect Town - 3pm BBC1 - Our owner, Stuart, will be on the show as will The Riverside!"

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Matchday Live: Huws, Roberts and Keane all on target in comfortable Town win

Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Matchday Live: Huws, Roberts and Keane all on target in comfortable Town win

Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Words cannot express our devastation’ – Families of Colchester murder victims pay tribute

From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man charged after police clock driver doing 143mph on A14

Robert Pylypczuk, 48, of Ashwell Road in Bury St Edmunds, is due to appear in court today Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Film Review: The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Peanut Butter Falcon is a heart-warming tale of

This Suffolk town is starring on a new BBC programme

Woodbridge will be the focus of a new BBC One property programme which airs on TV today. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Fresh concerns from patients spark second minor injuries unit meeting

Dr Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal, is set to chair the meeting Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists