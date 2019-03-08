This Suffolk town is starring on a new BBC programme

Woodbridge will be the focus of a new BBC One property programme which airs on TV today. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS Archant

The 'top-ranking town of Woodbridge' will be the focus of a new BBC One show called Escape to the Perfect Town, when it airs on TV today.

So excited for you all to see my first episode of our brand new property show on @BBCOne today at 3pm. Loved helping create what is essentially the market town version of Escape to the Country. Let me know your thoughts!https://t.co/yoDv1TD3i9 pic.twitter.com/GpAe1DiC9U — Sonali Shah (@SonaliShah) October 9, 2019

This afternoon's episode will be the third of the new series launched by the broadcasting channel, which sees presenter Sonali Shah helping buyers find their dream Suffolk town house with up to £500,000.

A spokesman for the BBC said: "Sonali Shah heads to the top-ranking town of Woodbridge in Suffolk to help her buyers channel their get-up-and-go instinct and move away from their quiet hamlet life outside the city of Chester. They can spend up to £500,000 on a Suffolk town house which delivers on style and kerb appeal.

"Along the way, sailing on the River Deben, exploring Woodbridge's colourful historic streets and a trip to its first-rate cinema paint the perfect picture of an attractive town with star quality - but will the search unlock the chance to buy their perfect home?"

Today's episode, which is the third of 15, will be shown at 3pm on BBC One today, Wednesday October 9.

The Riverside in Woodbridge, which combines a charming cinema and a restaurant, is believed to be making an appearance on the show.

In a post on their Facebook yesterday, The Riverside said: "You may recognise a familiar face and a familiar building on tomorrow's episode of the BBC series Escape to the Perfect Town - 3pm BBC1 - Our owner, Stuart, will be on the show as will The Riverside!"