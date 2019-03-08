Partly Cloudy

BBC News presenter Huw Edwards speaks at charity's annual dinner

PUBLISHED: 07:10 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:10 30 April 2019

BBC News presenter Huw Edwards with Sudbury Rotary president Tony Platt Picture: SUDBURY ROTARY

BBC News presenter Huw Edwards with Sudbury Rotary president Tony Platt Picture: SUDBURY ROTARY

Archant

BBC News presenter Huw Edwards was the guest speaker at Sudbury Rotary Club’s annual dinner Charter Night dinner.

A total of 50 guests attended the dinner, which was held at the Secret Garden restaurant in the town, to celebrate 69 years of Rotary in Sudbury on Friday.

Welshman Edwards recounted many amusing stories of his life in the media and also confirmed it was very unlikely he would ever take part in Strictly Come Dancing due to the time pressures of his existing work.

He also spoke about his role in the James Bond film Skyfall, which saw him plunged onto the big screen as a news presenter for 43 seconds.

Brexit was also a topic of discussion, along with issues surrounding social media in news reporting.

Rotary president Tony Platt got to know Edwards through their joint interest and involvement in the Welsh chapels in London and was able to persuade the journalist to visit Sudbury.

Edwards himself is a Rotarian and has also been awarded the major accolade in Rotary – a Paul Harris Fellowship.

Mr Platt said: “Huw ensured that the Charter Night was a very enjoyable and successful evening, and one which will be talked about and remembered for a long time.  “We were incredibly grateful to Huw for generously giving up time in a very busy schedule of work to visit us in Sudbury, and we will welcome him back at any time.”

