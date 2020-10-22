Nick Knowles pays tribute to Simon Dobbin following football fan’s death

Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team visited the Dobbin's house in 2017 Picture: ARCHANT

Television presenter Nick Knowles has paid tribute to a football fan who has died five-and-a-half years since he was brutally attacked after a match.

Simon Dobbin, pictured with his daughter Emily and wife Nicole Picture: FAMILY PHOTO Simon Dobbin, pictured with his daughter Emily and wife Nicole Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin was left brain damaged, unable to walk or talk and needing round-the-clock care after being set upon by a group of hooligans after watching his team play away against Southend United in March 2015.

Mr Dobbin’s family confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that he had died in his family home in Mildenhall.

Mr Knowles and BBC’s DIY SOS: The Big Build team visited the home of Mr Dobbin in November 2017 to help make improvements to the father’s house.

Very sad news. His family put everything aside to care for him. Our sympathies are with them https://t.co/ROEWh350PP — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) October 21, 2020

An appeal was made for local tradesmen to come forward and more than 100 took part in the renovation, which took place from November 14-23 in 2017.

The work included a bedroom, physio space, wet room, and social space, with downstairs and outdoor access for Mr Dobbin in his wheelchair.

The emotional episode aired in January 2019.

Emily and Nicola Dobbin pictured when the DIY SOS team visited their home Picture: GREGG BROWN Emily and Nicola Dobbin pictured when the DIY SOS team visited their home Picture: GREGG BROWN

Speaking on Twitter, Mr Knowles said: “Very sad news. His family put everything aside to care for him. Our sympathies are with them.”

A total of 12 men were jailed in July 2017 for the attack on Mr Dobbin but the last remaining prisoner was released on February 5 this year.

A team of volunteers renovated Simon Dobbin's home in Mildenhall Picture: ARCHANT A team of volunteers renovated Simon Dobbin's home in Mildenhall Picture: ARCHANT

Nine of the men were convicted of violent disorder with three more convicted of conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Essex Police has now indicated that it will be reviewing Mr Dobbin’s case following his death.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings of Essex Police said: “Our thoughts go to Simon’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

The DIY SOS team with volunteers at Simon Dobbin's home in Mildenhall Picture: ARCHANT The DIY SOS team with volunteers at Simon Dobbin's home in Mildenhall Picture: ARCHANT

“We will review the initial investigation to establish whether we need to take any further action.”

Cambridge United also paid tribute via social media.

The club said on Twitter: “It is with a heavy heart that Cambridge United can confirm we have received the devastating news that Simon Dobbin sadly passed away at home this morning,” they said in a Tweet.

It is with a heavy heart that Cambridge United can confirm we have received the devastating news that Simon Dobbin sadly passed away at home this morning.



Sweet dreams Simon. Forever a U pic.twitter.com/mNB5wlaBJP — Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) October 21, 2020

“Sweet dreams Simon. Forever a U.”