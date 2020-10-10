‘This isn’t the end’ - what next for BBC Radio Suffolk’s Foz?

Much-loved BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Stephen Foster has announced he will be leaving his role after 30 years.

Stephen, a champion of Suffolk’s music scene - and matchday announcer for Ipswich Town at Portman Road - is leaving the corporation at the start of January after accepting voluntary redundancy.

However, he says he is keen to get involved with “exciting projects” when the threat of coronavirus passes in the future.

Stephen, known to many simply as ‘Foz’, joined the BBC shortly after it set up operations in Suffolk in 1990 after spending the previous decade working in other radio stations.

He has become a stalwart of Suffolk’s airwaves, most recently being the presenter of the drive-time slot in the afternoons.

He also writes a column for the EADT and Ipswich Star,

Stephen said: “The last 40 years working full time in local radio in Suffolk have been hugely enjoyable. I could write a book about all the experiences I’ve had - perhaps I should!

“I’ve worked with some incredibly talented people and got to meet and interview thousands of people from all walks of life.

“I have been really touched by the extremely kind comments posted by listeners, musicians, politicians and various other people since I announced I was leaving the BBC.

“This isn’t the end though. I can’t imagine life without being on the radio somewhere but I really want to do some new things which I hope can reinforce my love of Ipswich and Suffolk.

“Ipswich has been incredibly kind to me and I’m very excited by what the future holds for my hometown. “There are some exciting projects underway or in the pipeline. Post-Covid, things will take off big time and it would be good to be part of it.”

