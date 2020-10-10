E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘This isn’t the end’ - what next for BBC Radio Suffolk’s Foz?

PUBLISHED: 12:54 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 10 October 2020

Stephen Foster is leaving BBC Radio Suffolk next year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Stephen Foster is leaving BBC Radio Suffolk next year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Much-loved BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Stephen Foster has announced he will be leaving his role after 30 years.

Stephen, a champion of Suffolk’s music scene - and matchday announcer for Ipswich Town at Portman Road - is leaving the corporation at the start of January after accepting voluntary redundancy.

However, he says he is keen to get involved with “exciting projects” when the threat of coronavirus passes in the future.

Stephen, known to many simply as ‘Foz’, joined the BBC shortly after it set up operations in Suffolk in 1990 after spending the previous decade working in other radio stations.

He has become a stalwart of Suffolk’s airwaves, most recently being the presenter of the drive-time slot in the afternoons.

You may also want to watch:

He also writes a column for the EADT and Ipswich Star,

Stephen said: “The last 40 years working full time in local radio in Suffolk have been hugely enjoyable. I could write a book about all the experiences I’ve had - perhaps I should!

“I’ve worked with some incredibly talented people and got to meet and interview thousands of people from all walks of life.

“I have been really touched by the extremely kind comments posted by listeners, musicians, politicians and various other people since I announced I was leaving the BBC.

“This isn’t the end though. I can’t imagine life without being on the radio somewhere but I really want to do some new things which I hope can reinforce my love of Ipswich and Suffolk.

“Ipswich has been incredibly kind to me and I’m very excited by what the future holds for my hometown. “There are some exciting projects underway or in the pipeline. Post-Covid, things will take off big time and it would be good to be part of it.”

MORE: Do you want to be the next voice of BBC Radio Suffolk?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Unusual home with stunning 1960s design - yours for £825k

This stunning five-bedroom house in Lower Ufford is on the market for £825,000 Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

Suffolk’s community heroes celebrated in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Chief executive of Suffolk Community Foundation Stephen Singleton has been made an MBE Picture: SLYVAINE POITAU PHOTOGRAPHY/ SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

East Anglian Book Awards 2020 shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the 2020 East Anglian Book Awards is revealed today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘This isn’t the end’ - what next for BBC Radio Suffolk’s Foz?

Stephen Foster is leaving BBC Radio Suffolk next year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Don’t miss this big foodie event at Trinity Park

Inside the farmers market at Trinity Park Picture: Suffolk Agricultural Association