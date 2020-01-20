E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Only Fools and Horses' actor to open beach hut donated to disabled man

PUBLISHED: 19:00 20 January 2020

Andy Hodgson has donated a beach hut to Tyler Bird and his family after they were left without one. Picture: ANDY HODGSON

Andy Hodgson has donated a beach hut to Tyler Bird and his family after they were left without one. Picture: ANDY HODGSON

Archant

A disabled man will once again be able to enjoy spending time at his family's beach hut thanks to the generosity of an Essex firm.

Actor Paul Barber who lives near Clacton at the Only Fools and Horses convension at Charter Hall in Colchester. Photograph: JAMES FLETCHERActor Paul Barber who lives near Clacton at the Only Fools and Horses convension at Charter Hall in Colchester. Photograph: JAMES FLETCHER

Tyler Bird, who has Williams Syndrome - a genetic condition which means he cannot walk or talk - lives in Harwich with his mother and two siblings.

The family had a beach hut in Dovercourt until the building was taken down in a dispute with a trader and was never replaced.

Andy Hodgson has offered to donate a beach hut from his company, Tendring Garden Products, after hearing about the incident.

"I just thought, to me its a pile of wood but to Tyler it's life changing," he admitted.

Tyler Bird has Williams Syndrome, a genetic disorder which means he cannot speak or walk, and lives in Harwich with his mother Tahn. Picture: TAHN GUEIZELARTyler Bird has Williams Syndrome, a genetic disorder which means he cannot speak or walk, and lives in Harwich with his mother Tahn. Picture: TAHN GUEIZELAR

"It only takes a week to build and I don't really want anyone focusing on what I've done, I just wanted him to be able to go down to the beach because he loves it so much."

Now, Only Fools and Horses actor Paul Barber has kindly agreed to come along to the opening of the new hut in March and will hand over the keys to Tyler and his family.

The 23-year-old's mother, Tahn Gueizelar, said: "When we go down to the beach it's a different space to relax in, it means we can take him for a walk and sit out in the sunshine.

"We like to spread a blanket out with all of his toys and music instruments and there's facilities if I need to change him.

"Going out anywhere else is like a military operation."

Tyler does attend the Willow Park Resource Centre for disabled adults in Weeley, but his mum says there are not many other places he can go which aren't his bedroom or the house.

Ms Gueizelar describes her son as a very sensory boy and says that he loves any kind of music.

Getting out of the house is an essential part of his wellbeing and his mum is planning to quit her part time job to become a full time carer.

"Andy has been just absolutely amazing," she added.

"This whole thing has snowballed from him offering to give us a quote, then deciding he wanted to donate it and now is organising an opening and everything."

The new beach hut will have a ramp for Tyler's wheelchair and added facilities for convenience.

Ms Gueizelar has organised the opening event on Sunday March 1 with food and a bouncy castle to celebrate the occasion.

