Bealings residents' raise concern over northern bypass with MP Poulter

Little Bealings parish council chairman Ian Ransome with Dr Dan Poulter. Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

A northern bypass for Ipswich would turn a quiet road through Little Bealings into a dangerous rat-run, local councillors have told MP Dr Dan Poulter.

The Street at Little Bealings, where residents are worried about increased traffic from a new by-pass. Picture: NEIL PERRY The Street at Little Bealings, where residents are worried about increased traffic from a new by-pass. Picture: NEIL PERRY

They fear that either the inner or middle route of the proposed new road would destroy their community by funnelling traffic from the new road to Kesgrave and Martlesham.

Dr Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, visited the village to meet parish council chairman Ian Ransome and other residents just as parents started to arrive to pick up their children from the village school.

Along with other villages to the north of Ipswich, Little Bealings has formally objected to any of the three proposed routes for the new road that are currently out to consultation.

The new Northern Route for Ipswich has been proposed by the leaders of Suffolk's local authorities - and the consultation on the proposal is open for one more week.

Dr Dan Poulter meets residents of Little Bealings to discuss their concerns about the proposed new bypass. Picture: NEIL PERRY Dr Dan Poulter meets residents of Little Bealings to discuss their concerns about the proposed new bypass. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Mr Ransome said people in the village were very worried about the proposal because Little Bealings Street struggled to cope with the current level of traffic.

He said: "It is not really wide enough for two vehicles to pass so how on earth would it cope if this was the route from the northern bypass to Kesgrave and Martlesham?

"I don't know why they are pushing on with this road. If they couldn't find £45m to complete the Orwell Crossing in Ipswich, where are they going to find the £550m for this road?"

Dr Poulter has been leading calls for the road proposal to be abandoned. He added: "This just shows how badly thought out this is!"

Suffolk County Councillor Stuart Lawson said there was a fine balance to be drawn: "We want to live in an area where there are good communications and facilities for modern life - but we don't want to destroy what makes Suffolk so special.

"That is what we have got to look at when we consider where to go next with this proposal."

A spokesman for the county council, which is administering the consultation on behalf of Suffolk public sector leaders, said: "There is still time for everyone to have their say on these proposals. The easiest way for people to do this is to complete the online questionnaire on the Ipswich Northern Route website. The consultation closes next Friday, September 13."