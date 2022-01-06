News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Horse named after Ipswich Town hero Kevin Beattie comes third in debut race

Published: 3:08 PM January 6, 2022
A racehorse named after Ipswich Town's greatest ever player Kevin Beattie came third in its debut outing at Newcastle.

Beattie is Back, representing the Kevin Beattie Foundation, ran in the Betway Novice Stakes on Tyneside this afternoon.

The three-year-old entered the race, which was won by Theodore Ladd's horse Allaf, with odds of 16/1, according to Sky Sports.

Beattie is Back was originally intended to be named "The Beat Goes On", a nod to the former Town defender's nickname, but the name was already taken.

The Kevin Beattie Foundation was set up in December 2020 by friends of the Blues hero, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 64.

Beattie is widely regarded as Town's best ever player and a statue of the star – in his trademark pose of leaping for a header – was unveiled outside Portman Road before Christmas.

