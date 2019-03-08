Town launch bar in honour of late legend Kevin Beattie

Kevin Beattie's family at the opening of the new bar in honour of Kevin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Ipswich Town have formally opened the new Beattie's lounge at Portman Road, with the legend's family cutting the ribbon.

Former players Russell Osman, John Wark, John Peddelty, George Burley and Eric Gates Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Former players Russell Osman, John Wark, John Peddelty, George Burley and Eric Gates Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The lounge, located in the upper tier of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, was formerly known as Legends Bar.

The change of name comes following the tragic death of the former star player and BBC Radio Suffolk host in September last year, at the age of 64.

Lee O'Neill, general manager of football operations, said: "To soon have the statue outside and this internally, it really is a fantastic way to honour a true legend of the club.

"The team have done an amazing job putting it together and hopefully we will see this great space become a place for fans and their families to come together and celebrate the team's future successes, while remembering a town legend."

Open on match days, the bar will serve specially-made 81 Pilsener in honour of the former centre-half.

Former player George Burley, who lifted the FA Cup alongside Beattie in 1978, added: "Kevin was a true legend of the game - and that's coming from players, fans and staff at this football club.

"This is a fantastic testament to him."