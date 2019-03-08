E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Town launch bar in honour of late legend Kevin Beattie

PUBLISHED: 19:13 08 August 2019

Kevin Beattie's family at the opening of the new bar in honour of Kevin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kevin Beattie's family at the opening of the new bar in honour of Kevin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ipswich Town have formally opened the new Beattie's lounge at Portman Road, with the legend's family cutting the ribbon.

Former players Russell Osman, John Wark, John Peddelty, George Burley and Eric Gates Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFormer players Russell Osman, John Wark, John Peddelty, George Burley and Eric Gates Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The lounge, located in the upper tier of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, was formerly known as Legends Bar.

The change of name comes following the tragic death of the former star player and BBC Radio Suffolk host in September last year, at the age of 64.

You may also want to watch:

Lee O'Neill, general manager of football operations, said: "To soon have the statue outside and this internally, it really is a fantastic way to honour a true legend of the club.

"The team have done an amazing job putting it together and hopefully we will see this great space become a place for fans and their families to come together and celebrate the team's future successes, while remembering a town legend."

Open on match days, the bar will serve specially-made 81 Pilsener in honour of the former centre-half.

Former player George Burley, who lifted the FA Cup alongside Beattie in 1978, added: "Kevin was a true legend of the game - and that's coming from players, fans and staff at this football club.

"This is a fantastic testament to him."

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

14-year-old dies after being pulled from the sea at Clacton

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Hundreds turn out to show opposition to Ipswich northern bypass

About 300 people turned up for a meeting at Witnesham Village Hall to discuss the proposed Ipswich Northern Route. Picture: Office of DR DAN POULTER

Jack Wills store reopens hours after bailiffs change locks

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

Man found dead in Woodbridge flat

The man was found in a flat in Theatre Street, Woodbridge, by emergency services Picture: ARCHANT

Witches clash at Poole is called off...

Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists