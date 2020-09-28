Taser used by police in knife incident
PUBLISHED: 13:54 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 28 September 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
A taser was used by police during an incident involving a knife in Bury St Edmunds.
Officers were called to a property in the town to deal with an incident on Sunday, September 27, at 9.30pm.
When they arrived at the address in Beaumont Close, a woman was found with a knife in her hand.
She was asked to drop the knife and police used a taser in the interests of the safety of all concerned.
