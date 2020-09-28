E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Taser used by police in knife incident

PUBLISHED: 13:54 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 28 September 2020

Police used a taser during the incident in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES

PA Wire/PA Images

A taser was used by police during an incident involving a knife in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers were called to a property in the town to deal with an incident on Sunday, September 27, at 9.30pm.

When they arrived at the address in Beaumont Close, a woman was found with a knife in her hand.

She was asked to drop the knife and police used a taser in the interests of the safety of all concerned.

