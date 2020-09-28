Taser used by police in knife incident

Police used a taser during the incident in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES PA Wire/PA Images

A taser was used by police during an incident involving a knife in Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to a property in the town to deal with an incident on Sunday, September 27, at 9.30pm.

When they arrived at the address in Beaumont Close, a woman was found with a knife in her hand.

She was asked to drop the knife and police used a taser in the interests of the safety of all concerned.