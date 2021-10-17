News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Beauty pageant queen dons crown with friends to walk London for dementia cause

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 12:00 PM October 17, 2021   
Natasha Streatfield, right, walked across London to clock up 'memory walk' miles for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Natasha Streatfield, right, walked across London to clock up 'memory walk' miles for the Alzheimer’s Society - Credit: Supplied by walkers

A beauty pageant queen has said she felt "overwhelmed" to have such amazing help in clocking up the miles in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Natasha Streatfield from Stowmarket has been supporting the charity in memory of her beloved grandad John Skinner, from Pakenham in west Suffolk, who had dementia. 

Natasha, known as Tash, who was crowned Mrs Atlantic in April, recently added to her 'memory walk' miles in London with the help of friends from the beauty pageant world - some of whom she met in person for the first time.

In total, Tash, 36, and her friends and family have walked just shy of 2,000 miles, including walks in Suffolk, raising more than £250 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The aim was for everyone to complete 50 miles throughout September, but Tash said most people did more.

She said it had "been a bit emotional" and meant a lot to her that so many people were committed to taking part.

She added: "London was really, really nice and to think everyone came to meet me in London - some were Somerset and Doncaster based, not just near me. I was a bit overwhelmed when I got home."

For their September walk, the beauty pageant friends started at Trafalgar Square, finishing up at Piccadilly Circus.

Their crowns, sashes and charity t-shirts were conversation starters, giving the group the chance to raise awareness of their cause. 

To donate or find out more see here.

