Beavers Night Out in aid of hospice

PUBLISHED: 20:23 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:23 20 June 2019

The Beavers recreated the Girls Night Out Walk with a two-mile walk around Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE

ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE

More than 180 Beavers from Bury St Edmunds and surrounding areas slipped on their pyjamas, fluffy bunny ears and wellies for a 'Beavers Night Out' walk in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

The Beaver Scouts from Lakenheath, Horringer, Honington, Red Lodge, Gt Barton and Ixworth, recreated their own version of the hospice's Girls Night Out Walk and took part in a two-mile walk around Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds.

Lucinda Wade, scout leader, 6th Bury St Edmunds St Mary's Scout Group said:

"I was so proud of the Beavers who came up with the idea of a Beavers Night Out and the rain didn't put them off the walk.

"It was great fun to watch them walking through the park with their flashing bunny ears on."

"When they returned we rewarded them with a hot dog and a drink for all their hardwork."

"I would also like to thank the scout leaders, family members and friends who joined us on the night."

Jenny Smith, events manager, St Nicholas Hospice Care said: "It was great that the Beavers wanted to come up with their own version of the Girls Night Out walk, which sees thousands of ladies don bunny ears and pyjamas for a walk around Bury St Edmunds.

"Thank you to all the Beavers that took part in the walk. The money they raised will help us continue to support bereaved children through our Nicky's Way programme".

