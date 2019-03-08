Partly Cloudy

‘White Knuckle’ biker rode through pub garden to avoid cannabis search

PUBLISHED: 11:31 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 31 March 2019

Jai Wilson appeared before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk teenager’s attempts to avoid being caught in possession of drugs have resulted in him receiving a suspended jail sentence and two-year driving ban.

Jai Wilson made a dangerous effort to shrug off detection through four Suffolk villages on a scooter last spring.

At one point, the 19-year-old was said to have ridden his White Knuckle CF 125 through a pub beer garden.

Wilson was handed an 18-week suspended jail sentence, disqualified from driving for 24 months, and ordered to carry out unpaid work in the community by magistrates sitting at Ipswich last week.

Wilson had admitted riding the motorcycle dangerously through the Suffolk Coastal villages of Theberton, Middleton, Westleton and Blythburgh on May 28 last year.

The home improvement installer, who held only a provisional licence at the time of the offence, also pleaded guilty to cannabis possession on the same date.

Wilson, of Banham Road, Beccles, chose to flee after being flagged down with two other motorcyclists by an on-foot police officer.

A probation report said Wilson had thought about stopping his bike but was too concerned about being caught in possession of the class B drug.

The report said Wilson had demonstrated regret for his actions, which included riding through the beer garden of the White Hart, in Blythburgh.

Magistrates agreed the offence was serious enough to warrant a custodial sentence.

They considered committing Wilson’s case to Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing by a judge, but decided to impose a custodial term within their limited powers.

They said Wilson was lucky to have not been killed, or to have killed someone else.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks’ custody, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

After seeing out a two-year disqualification, he will also have to pass an extended driving examination in order to get back on the road.

Magistrates imposed no separate penalty for the cannabis possession.

They ordered Wilson to pay £85 towards the cost of prosecution and a £115 statutory fee towards victim services.

