Landscaper ‘loses livelihood’ after van broken into for the third time

George Westwood Way, Beccles

A landscaper said he has lost his “livelihood” after his van was broken into for the third time and his tools stolen.

Marco Nichols, from Beccles was parked in the overnight carpark on George Westwood Way when his tools were swiped from his Citroen Relay van.

The thieves broke through the lockers on the metal shutters of the vehicle between 12pm and 6am on Monday, January 28.

His gardening tools were taken from the vehicle and scattered around the carpark.

The 52-year-old said he is aware of more than three tradesmen who have had their tools stolen in the area.

Mr Nichols said: ”There is nothing you can do to stop this, other than camping in your truck overnight.”

After having his windows smashed and tools stolen last year, the father-of-two said: “I stopped keeping electric tools in when it got broken in before.

“I even leave a sign in saying no electric tools left in vehicle - it’s wrong for this to happen to all these tradesmen.

“I feel angry that they think they have the right to take people’s property, the problem is there are no police in area anymore.”

Since his tools were stolen the tradesmen hasn’t been able to work.

“I just want them to think about it before they act for their own gain - it has affected people’s livelihood.”

A spokesperson for police confirmed they were investigating the break in and theft at the Tesco’s carpark.

In a statement police said: “A number of tools were stolen from inside and some were retrieved from the car park.

“If you have any information regarding the incident, saw any suspicious activity during the times stated, contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/5662/19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

After a number of crimes in the area, police have urged owners to register their tools and equipment at www.immobilise.com.

They have also asked van drivers to lock all their doors and shut windows, consider installing motion activated CCTV and set an alarm or immobiliser will make it more difficult for the offender.