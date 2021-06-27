Man died after being found by fire crews in shed
Published: 8:00 AM June 27, 2021 Updated: 8:43 AM June 27, 2021
- Credit: Archant
An inquest has opened into the death of a Beccles man who was found inside a shed following a fire.
Karl Brown was discovered by fire crews inside the shed on Christmas Eve last year, Suffolk Coroners' Court heard on Friday.
The 57-year-old was taken to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, which has a specialist burns unit, for treatment for his injuries.
However, he died at the hospital on Christmas Day.
Area coroner Jacqueline Devonish was told an internal case review into Mr Brown's death has been scheduled for August 2.
The inquest, which will determine the cause of death, will be resumed on October 21.
Most Read
- 1 Ed Sheeran hits back at criticism over work at his Suffolk home
- 2 Ashton reveals Town are close to more additions
- 3 'The training ground will be open to supporters' - Cook to allow fans to watch training
- 4 Intense rain showers cause flash flooding in Felixstowe
- 5 Town centre Co-op to close within weeks
- 6 Crew members in hospital after Covid outbreak on ship docked at Felixstowe
- 7 Ed Sheeran visits Ipswich pub before Portman Road gig
- 8 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Wigan 'beat' Blues to goalkeeper
- 9 Bonne joins Town on loan from QPR
- 10 'I'm a Town fan - it's a team I love' - Bonne on joining the Blues