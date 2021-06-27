News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man died after being found by fire crews in shed

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:00 AM June 27, 2021    Updated: 8:43 AM June 27, 2021
The inquest into the death was held at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Karl Brown, from Beccles, was found by fire crews in a shed that was alight - Credit: Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a Beccles man who was found inside a shed following a fire.

Karl Brown was discovered by fire crews inside the shed on Christmas Eve last year, Suffolk Coroners' Court heard on Friday.

The 57-year-old was taken to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, which has a specialist burns unit, for treatment for his injuries.

However, he died at the hospital on Christmas Day.

Area coroner Jacqueline Devonish was told an internal case review into Mr Brown's death has been scheduled for August 2.

The inquest, which will determine the cause of death, will be resumed on October 21.

