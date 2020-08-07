Man suffers serious knife wound after assault outside Londis

A man suffered serious knife wounds durring an assault in Beck Row Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man has suffered a serious wound to his hand following an alleged assault outside Londis in Beck Row.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called at 6.45pm yesterday, August 6, to reports of an assault outside the Londis Village Store in Holmsey Green, Beck Row which resulted in a man suffering a serious injury.

A 33-year-old man sustained a serious knife wound to his hand and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The man remains in hospital in a stable condition.

You may also want to watch:

A 30-year-old man was also punched during the incident, suffering minor injuries, while a shop window was also damaged.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man in Beck Row later that evening on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

Officers have now increased patrols in the area to reassure residents.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information about this incident, has any dash cam footage or CCTV from the area or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact West CID, quoting crime reference 37/45092/20, by calling 101 or visiting this website.