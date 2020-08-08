E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man charged after knife attack outside convenience store

PUBLISHED: 07:56 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:56 08 August 2020

A man suffered a serious hand wound after an attack outside the Londis store in Beck Row (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man has been charged in connection with a knife attack outside a convenience store in Beck Row which left a victim with a serious hand wound.

Suffolk police said the incident happened outside the Londis Village Store in Holmsey Green at around 6.45pm on Thursday.

A 33-year-old man suffered a serious knife wound to his hand and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

A 30-year-old man was also punched during the incident, suffering minor injuries, while a shop window was also damaged.

Later that evening, police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous harm.

Wesley Temple, of Willow Park, Beck Row, has been charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today.

