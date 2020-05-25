E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

‘Glimpse into people’s lives’ - photographer captures lockdown life in doorstep portraits

PUBLISHED: 11:41 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 25 May 2020

Electra and family at home during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BECKIE EGAN

Electra and family at home during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BECKIE EGAN

Archant

Photographer Beckie Egan has been taking pictures of families in Stowmarket on their doorsteps during the Covid-19 crisis.

Karen and John, as pictured by Beckie Egan. Picture: BECKIE EGANKaren and John, as pictured by Beckie Egan. Picture: BECKIE EGAN

They offer a fascinating insight into Suffolk families’ lives during a time of national crisis.

MORE: Sign up for all the latest coronavirus news in Suffolk here

But these doorstep portraits in Stowmarket are not only capturing a moment of history, but helping those in their time of need – by raising vital funds for charity.

At this time of year, photographer Beckie Egan would usually be snapping family portraits, weddings and other celebrations.

Beckie Egan has been taking a series of portraits of people on their doorsteps during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: BECKIE EGANBeckie Egan has been taking a series of portraits of people on their doorsteps during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: BECKIE EGAN

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus

However, with the coronavirus crisis causing events to be cancelled, she has instead been taking pictures of families on their doorsteps during her daily exercise – all from a safe distance.

The photos show a brief glimpse into families’ lives during lockdown, with four celebrating birthdays, three welcoming new-born babies and one couple pictured on what would have been their wedding day.

MORE: All of the coronavirus news in Suffolk

Danielle and family pictured at their home during lockdown. Picture: BECKIE EGANDanielle and family pictured at their home during lockdown. Picture: BECKIE EGAN

With Beckie asking for a £10 donation each time, the “porch-traits” have raised vital funds for good causes.

Beckie has already raised around £1,000 from photographing 80 families, with funds being split between The Mix and Stowmarket foodbank.

Beckie said: “I’ve enjoyed brief glimpses into people’s lives, had some wonderful conversations and heard of different ways the lockdown has impacted people’s lives.

“It’s been so wonderful to capture so many smiles and spread a little joy while the world all feels a little crazy. And it’s been nice to bring people together even though they are apart.

Tracy and Barry also took part in the doorstep portraits project. Picture: BECKIE EGANTracy and Barry also took part in the doorstep portraits project. Picture: BECKIE EGAN

“I’ve really missed being able to photograph people on my usual family shoots or weddings, and although these ‘porch-traits’ are not like my normal sessions, it’s been really lovely to get to get a little bit of something I love doing back again.

“I’m hoping these porch-traits will live on in some way after the lockdown is lifted, for birthdays, family get togethers or special occasions.”

Beckie Egan photographed Sarah and Terry during her daily exercise during lockdown. Picture: BECKIE EGANBeckie Egan photographed Sarah and Terry during her daily exercise during lockdown. Picture: BECKIE EGAN

You may also want to watch:

Rachael and Darren, as pictured by Beckie Egan. Picture: BECKIE EGANRachael and Darren, as pictured by Beckie Egan. Picture: BECKIE EGAN

Paula and Mark pictured by Beckie Egan on their doorstep during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BECKIE EGANPaula and Mark pictured by Beckie Egan on their doorstep during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BECKIE EGAN

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WATCH: Village’s fitting tribute to much-loved Suffolk farmer

The roads of Hessett were lined with people and tractors as dozens turned out to pay their respects to Suffolk farmer Chris Glass Picture: ARMSTRONG'S INDEPENDENT FUNERAL SERVICE

Most Read

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WATCH: Village’s fitting tribute to much-loved Suffolk farmer

The roads of Hessett were lined with people and tractors as dozens turned out to pay their respects to Suffolk farmer Chris Glass Picture: ARMSTRONG'S INDEPENDENT FUNERAL SERVICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

‘Glimpse into people’s lives’ - photographer captures lockdown life in doorstep portraits

Electra and family at home during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BECKIE EGAN

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Bank holiday sunshine - and it’s set to continue, with forecasts of a warm, dry June

A family enjoying a dip in the sea earlier this month. The hot weather was continuing today. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Should we really be blaming second home owners during coronavirus crisis?

Southwold beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24