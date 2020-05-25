‘Glimpse into people’s lives’ - photographer captures lockdown life in doorstep portraits
PUBLISHED: 11:41 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 25 May 2020
Photographer Beckie Egan has been taking pictures of families in Stowmarket on their doorsteps during the Covid-19 crisis.
They offer a fascinating insight into Suffolk families’ lives during a time of national crisis.
But these doorstep portraits in Stowmarket are not only capturing a moment of history, but helping those in their time of need – by raising vital funds for charity.
At this time of year, photographer Beckie Egan would usually be snapping family portraits, weddings and other celebrations.
However, with the coronavirus crisis causing events to be cancelled, she has instead been taking pictures of families on their doorsteps during her daily exercise – all from a safe distance.
The photos show a brief glimpse into families’ lives during lockdown, with four celebrating birthdays, three welcoming new-born babies and one couple pictured on what would have been their wedding day.
With Beckie asking for a £10 donation each time, the “porch-traits” have raised vital funds for good causes.
Beckie has already raised around £1,000 from photographing 80 families, with funds being split between The Mix and Stowmarket foodbank.
Beckie said: “I’ve enjoyed brief glimpses into people’s lives, had some wonderful conversations and heard of different ways the lockdown has impacted people’s lives.
“It’s been so wonderful to capture so many smiles and spread a little joy while the world all feels a little crazy. And it’s been nice to bring people together even though they are apart.
“I’ve really missed being able to photograph people on my usual family shoots or weddings, and although these ‘porch-traits’ are not like my normal sessions, it’s been really lovely to get to get a little bit of something I love doing back again.
“I’m hoping these porch-traits will live on in some way after the lockdown is lifted, for birthdays, family get togethers or special occasions.”
