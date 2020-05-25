Gallery

‘Glimpse into people’s lives’ - photographer captures lockdown life in doorstep portraits

Electra and family at home during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BECKIE EGAN Archant

Photographer Beckie Egan has been taking pictures of families in Stowmarket on their doorsteps during the Covid-19 crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Karen and John, as pictured by Beckie Egan. Picture: BECKIE EGAN Karen and John, as pictured by Beckie Egan. Picture: BECKIE EGAN

They offer a fascinating insight into Suffolk families’ lives during a time of national crisis.

MORE: Sign up for all the latest coronavirus news in Suffolk here

But these doorstep portraits in Stowmarket are not only capturing a moment of history, but helping those in their time of need – by raising vital funds for charity.

At this time of year, photographer Beckie Egan would usually be snapping family portraits, weddings and other celebrations.

Beckie Egan has been taking a series of portraits of people on their doorsteps during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: BECKIE EGAN Beckie Egan has been taking a series of portraits of people on their doorsteps during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: BECKIE EGAN

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus

However, with the coronavirus crisis causing events to be cancelled, she has instead been taking pictures of families on their doorsteps during her daily exercise – all from a safe distance.

The photos show a brief glimpse into families’ lives during lockdown, with four celebrating birthdays, three welcoming new-born babies and one couple pictured on what would have been their wedding day.

MORE: All of the coronavirus news in Suffolk

Danielle and family pictured at their home during lockdown. Picture: BECKIE EGAN Danielle and family pictured at their home during lockdown. Picture: BECKIE EGAN

With Beckie asking for a £10 donation each time, the “porch-traits” have raised vital funds for good causes.

Beckie has already raised around £1,000 from photographing 80 families, with funds being split between The Mix and Stowmarket foodbank.

Beckie said: “I’ve enjoyed brief glimpses into people’s lives, had some wonderful conversations and heard of different ways the lockdown has impacted people’s lives.

“It’s been so wonderful to capture so many smiles and spread a little joy while the world all feels a little crazy. And it’s been nice to bring people together even though they are apart.

Tracy and Barry also took part in the doorstep portraits project. Picture: BECKIE EGAN Tracy and Barry also took part in the doorstep portraits project. Picture: BECKIE EGAN

“I’ve really missed being able to photograph people on my usual family shoots or weddings, and although these ‘porch-traits’ are not like my normal sessions, it’s been really lovely to get to get a little bit of something I love doing back again.

“I’m hoping these porch-traits will live on in some way after the lockdown is lifted, for birthdays, family get togethers or special occasions.”

Beckie Egan photographed Sarah and Terry during her daily exercise during lockdown. Picture: BECKIE EGAN Beckie Egan photographed Sarah and Terry during her daily exercise during lockdown. Picture: BECKIE EGAN

You may also want to watch:

Rachael and Darren, as pictured by Beckie Egan. Picture: BECKIE EGAN Rachael and Darren, as pictured by Beckie Egan. Picture: BECKIE EGAN

Paula and Mark pictured by Beckie Egan on their doorstep during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BECKIE EGAN Paula and Mark pictured by Beckie Egan on their doorstep during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BECKIE EGAN