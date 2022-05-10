Become an executive producer on Suffolk short horror film

'The Dedham Man' is a short horror film project from writer and director Fraser Clements. - Credit: Fraser Clements

Writer and director Fraser Clements, 21, is aiming to raise £50,000 for his short horror film The Dedham Man.

Inspired by The Red Barn Murders in Polstead, The Dedham Man focuses on the disappearance of 20-year-old Marissa using West Suffolk folklore.

Mr Clements is crowdfunding for his project in which those who donate can get their name on the credits for £10 and become an executive producer on the film for £100.

He's asking Suffolk locals to get the word out as he's currently looking for assistant directors to join him on set.

He said: "I'd love to shoot it predominantly in Suffolk and for the next big horror hit to come from our region."

Set at an isolated bus stop, he welcomes submissions from the public for suitable shooting locations.

Though he would like to raise £50,000 in total, Mr Clements has said that he's hoping to make at least £25,000 and apply to double it through National Lottery funding.

If he cannot meet the full fundraising target he will either try to cut the film's budget or give all the money to charity.

Mr Clements has been making films since secondary school and hopes to strike a deal with a YouTube channel to host the movie.

He is also keen on hosting a local screening within Suffolk to celebrate the community which rallied behind the film's production efforts and provided its main inspiration.

Once released, he will donate 20% of the film's profits to UK cancer charities.

Mr Clements said: "I've always loved horror and I've always wanted to raise money to make a difference. I just combined those two things to make The Dedham Man project."

He chose to donate to cancer charities as his grandad had prostate cancer and his grandmother had a scare with skin cancer.

Mr Clements said he wants to set a wider trend in the film industry for giving a percentage of profits to charities with personal significance.

The three-shoot schedule is due to start by the beginning of July.

Following a four-week editing session, Mr Clements hopes the film will be uploaded to YouTube in time for Halloween.